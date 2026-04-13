Gas Prices in Georgia Unchanged as National Average Climbs

Georgia gasoline prices held steady in Georgia over the past week, despite the continuing national rise due to the Iran war.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia remained at an average cost of $3.71 per gallon for regular unleaded, held lower by the gas tax suspension.

Read about the impact of the gas tax suspension on drivers and on state revenue by following this link.

“Global tensions are keeping oil prices volatile, but Georgia’s gas‑tax suspension is helping prevent sharper increases at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The AutoClub Group.

EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations remained steady at 41 cents per kilowatt hour. Home charging is much less expensive than DC fast charging, and the cost per mile traveled is a fraction of the cost of gasoline-powered vehicles.

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.71, the same as the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

National: Oil Market Optimism Brings Slight Relief at the Pump The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline increased by just one cent this week to $4.12. Crude oil prices briefly softened following reports of U.S.–Iran ceasefire discussions, helping slow the sharp upward momentum seen in recent weeks. However, oil prices later rebounded, highlighting the continued volatility of global energy markets and the uncertainty surrounding geopolitical developments. Electric: The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained the same this past week at 41 cents. Drivers can plan ahead by checking prices along their route with AAA’s TripTik TravelPlanner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.