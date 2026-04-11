Georgia Fire Risk Expected to Continue Into Sunday

A Fire Danger Statement remains in effect for portions of north and central Georgia through this evening, with dry vegetation and low humidity increasing the risk of fire spread. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged today, and hazardous fire weather conditions are expected to return Sunday for at least some areas.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Saturday, April 11.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… A Fire Danger Statement is in effect for portions of north and

central Georgia through this evening. Dry vegetation and low

humidity will increase fire danger conditions. Outdoor burning is

strongly discouraged. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday… Hazardous fire weather conditions are anticipated once again on

Sunday for at least some parts of north and central Georgia.

Counties included in the alert

Baldwin

Banks

Barrow

Bartow

Bibb

Bleckley

Butts

Carroll

Catoosa

Chattahoochee

Chattooga

Cherokee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

Dade

Dawson

DeKalb

Dodge

Dooly

Douglas

Emanuel

Fannin

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Gilmer

Glascock

Gordon

Greene

Gwinnett

Hall

Hancock

Haralson

Harris

Heard

Henry

Houston

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Laurens

Lumpkin

Macon

Madison

Marion

Meriwether

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Murray

Muscogee

Newton

North Fulton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Peach

Pickens

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Rockdale

Schley

South Fulton

Spalding

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Taliaferro

Taylor

Telfair

Toombs

Towns

Treutlen

Troup

Twiggs

Union

Upson

Walker

Walton

Warren

Washington

Webster

Wheeler

White

Whitfield

Wilcox

Wilkes

Wilkinson

Why does low relative humidity increase the danger of fire?

The National Park Service published the following explanation of why low relative humidity increases the danger of fires:

“Relative humidity is important because dead forest fuels and the air are always exchanging moisture. Low humidity takes moisture from the fuels, and fuels in turn, take moisture from the air when the humidity is high.

“Light fuels, such as grass and pine needles, gain and lose moisture quickly with changes in relative humidity. When the RH drops, fire behavior increases because these fine fuels become drier.

“Heavy fuels, on the other hand, respond to humidity changes more slowly. To see significant changes in heavy fuel moisture, there must be significant moisture, usually from more than a single storm.”