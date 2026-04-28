Kennesaw State, Shorter teaming to offer students dual degrees in math and engineering

[Photo above: Shorter University Provost John Reams and Kennesaw State Vice Provost Sheb True

]

[This article first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]



Kennesaw State University and Shorter University are partnering to offer students a streamlined pathway to earn two bachelor’s degrees simultaneously – one in mathematics from Shorter and one in engineering from Kennesaw State.

The agreement was signed by Shorter University Provost John Reams and Kennesaw State Vice Provost Sheb True alongside leaders from both institutions during a ceremony on Friday at KSU.

“It is clear that Kennesaw State University and Shorter University are committed to student opportunity and student success,” Reams said. “I am delighted to have this agreement with KSU which will provide additional opportunities for the young people of our community.”

As part of Kennesaw State’s LINK program of collaborative academic pathways, the KSU-Shorter partnership enables students to take coordinated coursework at both institutions, with credits transferring seamlessly between the two. The structured pathway and aligned curriculum will help students navigate both degree programs and stay on track to graduate.

Participating students will complete 45 credit hours at Shorter and then apply to Kennesaw State as a transfer student. Once the student has completed all requirements for their Bachelor of Science in Math, they will reverse transfer to be awarded their bachelor’s degree at Shorter while completing a second bachelor’s degree in KSU’s Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, the second-largest engineering college in Georgia.

Representatives from Shorter University pose with Scrappy the Owl following a ceremony on April 24.

“The partnership provides students with a unique opportunity to combine mathematical theory with engineering application to prepare graduates for a wide range of high-demand careers,” said Ivan Pulinkala, KSU’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “This initiative reflects Kennesaw State’s and Shorter’s shared commitment to student success, affordability and workforce development across Georgia.”

Through the LINK partnership, Shorter students can apply to Kennesaw State at no cost. Shorter University will prepare students with a strong foundation in mathematics while providing advising and support to guide them into the dual-degree pathway.

Kennesaw State will deliver engineering coursework and offer flexible class formats – including in-person, hybrid, and online options – along with access to its engineering programs and resources. Students will be able to earn a bachelor’s degree in one of eight engineering programs at KSU: aerospace engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering, environmental engineering, mechanical engineering, mechatronics engineering, or industrial and systems engineering.

Both institutions will collaborate on recruitment, advising, and program development to ensure a smooth student experience. The agreement also allows for shared transcripts and coordinated financial aid processes, helping reduce barriers and expand access to both degrees.

To read more of the Cobb County Courier’s coverage of Kennesaw State University, follow this link.