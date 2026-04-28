Georgia Under Water Restrictions Amid Extreme Drought

By Mark Woolsey

The worsening Georgia drought has led to a statewide response from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

The EPD Monday declared a statewide Drought Response Level 1 for public water systems using surface and/or groundwater.

The decision came after a review of drought severity and the dry weather’s impact on water resources.

Cobb County residents are required to follow an outdoor water use schedule allowing for outdoor watering of plants, ground cover, trees and shrubs only before 10 a.m. and after 4 p m. The schedule is mandated under the Water Stewardship Act of 2010.

Residents noticeably wasting water in one of several ways can face fines of up to several hundred dollars and potential disconnection of their water service.

The tightened restrictions come as some possible relief appears on the horizon.

National Weather Service forecasters say North and Middle Georgia have the potential for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. While the precipitation is not expected to break the drought, forecasters think conditions will improve somewhat.The U.S. Drought Monitor now classifies Cobb County as being in extreme drought, with precipitation officially running more than 7 inches below normal so far in 2026.