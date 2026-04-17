Southeast drought reaches worst extent since 2000 as Georgia, Carolinas post record dryness

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS), a division of NOAA, the Southeast is experiencing its most widespread drought in at least a quarter-century, with nearly the entire region now under drought conditions and more than four-fifths facing severe drought or worse, according to new regional drought data.

Much of north and central Georgia are under a high fire danger alert from the National Weather Service.

Moderate to Exceptional Drought, classified as D1 to D4, now covers 96.83% of the Southeast. Severe to Exceptional Drought, or D2 to D4, spans 81.75% of the region. Officials said it is the largest area affected by both overall drought and severe drought since the U.S. Drought Monitor began tracking conditions in 2000.

The drought has been driven by prolonged rainfall shortages stretching back to July 2025. Most of the Southeast has recorded precipitation deficits of 8 to 16 inches over the past nine months.

According to the NIDIS website, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina posted their driest September 2025 through March 2026 periods on record, with data dating to 1895. The same seven-month stretch ranked as the second driest for Alabama, third driest for Florida, ninth driest for Tennessee and 10th driest for Virginia.

Since Jan. 1, much of the Southeast has received 4 to 8 inches less rainfall than normal. Meteorologists noted that December through March is typically the time when the region replenishes soil moisture, streamflows and groundwater supplies. That seasonal recharge largely failed this year because of persistent dryness.

As a result, the Southeast is entering the warmer months with less stored water than normal, raising concerns for agriculture, wildfire risk and public water supplies.

Wildfire danger has also increased, with some areas reporting above-normal fire activity. Dry vegetation and other fuels on the ground have heightened the risk of new fires spreading quickly.

The timing is especially concerning because water demand typically rises during the warm season even in normal years, while supplies often decline.

Forecasters said dry weather is expected over the next week, with above-normal temperatures favored over the next two weeks, conditions likely to intensify drought stress. A wetter pattern later this month could bring temporary relief in some areas.