Low Humidity and Winds Continue to Raise Fire Threat Across Georgia

A Fire Danger Statement is in effect across north and central Georgia today, with very dry vegetation, low humidity, and breezy winds creating elevated wildfire risk through this evening. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible in north Georgia tonight into early Sunday, with a few capable of producing gusty winds and heavy downpours. Fire weather concerns are expected to persist into next week due to continued dry conditions.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… A Fire Danger Statement is in effect this afternoon and evening

for all of north and central Georgia. Very dry vegetation, low

relative humidity, and breezy winds will support high fire danger

conditions. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in north Georgia tonight

into early Sunday morning. A few of these may bring gusty winds

and heavy downpours. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday… Hazardous fire weather conditions are expected Sunday afternoon,

and will remain a concern through much of next week due to very

dry conditions.

Counties included in the alert

Baldwin

Banks

Barrow

Bartow

Bibb

Bleckley

Butts

Carroll

Catoosa

Chattahoochee

Chattooga

Cherokee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

Dade

Dawson

DeKalb

Dodge

Dooly

Douglas

Emanuel

Fannin

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Gilmer

Glascock

Gordon

Greene

Gwinnett

Hall

Hancock

Haralson

Harris

Heard

Henry

Houston

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Laurens

Lumpkin

Macon

Madison

Marion

Meriwether

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Murray

Muscogee

Newton

North Fulton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Peach

Pickens

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Rockdale

Schley

South Fulton

Spalding

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Taliaferro

Taylor

Telfair

Toombs

Towns

Treutlen

Troup

Twiggs

Union

Upson

Walker

Walton

Warren

Washington

Webster

Wheeler

White

Whitfield

Wilcox

Wilkes

Wilkinson

What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone (s).

Isolated thunderstorms and scattered thunderstorms are two terms used to describe different distributions of thunderstorm activity within a particular area. The main difference lies in the extent of coverage and how the thunderstorms are spatially distributed:

Isolated Thunderstorms:

· Isolated thunderstorms are relatively rare occurrences that happen sporadically and are generally confined to a limited area.

· These thunderstorms are often characterized by being few and far between, with significant gaps between individual storm cells.

· Typically, isolated thunderstorms cover less than 20% of the forecast area.

· Despite their isolated nature, these storms can still be intense and may produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and possibly hail. Scattered Thunderstorms:

· Scattered thunderstorms are more widespread than isolated thunderstorms and cover a larger portion of the forecast area.

· In a scattered thunderstorm scenario, numerous individual thunderstorms develop, but they are not continuous or widespread enough to be classified as a “line” or “cluster” of storms.

· Scattered thunderstorms generally cover between 30% to 50% of the forecast area.

· Although scattered thunderstorms are more widespread, they still leave considerable gaps between storm cells, and not everyone within the forecast area will necessarily experience a thunderstorm.

In summary, isolated thunderstorms are fewer in number and more localized, covering a smaller area with significant gaps between storms, while scattered thunderstorms are more widespread, covering a larger area with numerous individual storms occurring somewhat randomly across the forecast area.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.