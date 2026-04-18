Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Saturday, April 18, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, April 18, 2026, with a high near 88 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Fire Danger Statement that is in effect this afternoon and evening for all of north and central Georgia. Very dry vegetation, low relative humidity, and breezy winds will support high fire danger conditions. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible in north Georgia tonight into early Sunday morning. A few of these may bring gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 10:18 am, 70 °F L: 70 ° H: 70 ° Feels like 70 °F ° broken clouds Humidity: 77 % Pressure: 1015 mb 6 mph W Wind Gust: 10 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 76% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:03 am Sunset: 8:11 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

A 10 percent chance of showers before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Deviation from Norm Precipitation 2026-03-01 78 47 62.5 10.6 0 2026-03-02 77 51 64 11.8 0 2026-03-03 63 49 56 3.6 T 2026-03-04 75 53 64 11.3 0 2026-03-05 81 59 70 17.1 T 2026-03-06 83 60 71.5 18.3 0.94 2026-03-07 83 62 72.5 19.1 0.69 2026-03-08 69 62 65.5 11.8 0.08 2026-03-09 78 59 68.5 14.6 0.84 2026-03-10 81 60 70.5 16.3 T 2026-03-11 82 64 73 18.6 0 2026-03-12 71 45 58 3.4 0.75 2026-03-13 68 41 54.5 -0.4 0 2026-03-14 78 48 63 7.9 0 2026-03-15 72 55 63.5 8.1 0.01 2026-03-16 69 34 51.5 -4.1 0.72 2026-03-17 48 29 38.5 -17.4 0 2026-03-18 57 33 45 -11.1 0 2026-03-19 69 39 54 -2.3 0 2026-03-20 77 46 61.5 4.9 0 2026-03-21 84 59 71.5 14.7 0 2026-03-22 84 59 71.5 14.4 0 2026-03-23 81 55 68 10.7 0 2026-03-24 70 51 60.5 3 0 2026-03-25 69 51 60 2.2 0 2026-03-26 80 54 67 9 0 2026-03-27 84 60 72 13.7 0 2026-03-28 70 49 59.5 1 0 2026-03-29 65 45 55 -3.7 0 2026-03-30 73 59 66 7 T 2026-03-31 M M M M M

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”