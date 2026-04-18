What percentage of Cobb County is affected by the drought?

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS), a division of NOAA, the Southeast is experiencing its most widespread drought in at least a quarter-century, with nearly the entire region now under drought conditions and more than four-fifths facing severe drought or worse, according to new regional drought data.

The drought is driven by prolonged rainfall shortages stretching back to July 2025. Most of the Southeast has recorded precipitation deficits of 8 to 16 inches over the past nine months.

This is a critical problem for the state’s agriculture.

December through March is typically the time when the region replenishes soil moisture, streamflows and groundwater supplies. That seasonal recharge largely failed this year because of persistent dryness.

As a result, the Southeast is entering the warmer months with less stored water than normal, raising concerns for agriculture, wildfire risk and public water supplies.

But how is that affecting Cobb County?

According to figures on the U.S. Drought Monitor:

688,078 people in Cobb County are affected by drought (D1–D4), according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. There has been no change in the figure over the past month.

100% of people in Cobb County are affected by drought (D1–D4), according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

This is Cobb County’s 23rd driest March on record, over the past 132 years, 2.45 inches of rain below normal.

This is the 15th driest year to date over the past 132 years (January-March 2026), representing a decrease of 5.15 inches from normal rainfall.

As you can see from the image below from the U.S. Drought Monitor this particularly impacts East Cobb, Vinings, Smyrna, and Mableton.

Is relief in sight?

The National Weather Service holds out some hope that there will be a break in the drought.



The hazardous weather outlook for this morning stated, “Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in north Georgia tonight into early Sunday morning. A few of these may bring gusty winds and heavy downpours.”