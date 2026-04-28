March 2026 Home Sale Prices in South Cobb High Zone

These prices for March 2026 home sales in the South Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
If the sale of a lot with no residential structure is included, it is on table below, but not considered for the “highest” and “lowest” home price.
Highest sale price in March 2026 : $550,000 for 4099 BUNKER DR (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in March 2026 : $130,000 for 4535 BLUE GRASS LN (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|281 NICKAJACK RD SW
|3/2/2026
|$377,500.00
|1968
|1763 MERRY OAK RD
|3/2/2026
|$260,000.00
|1356
|803 FONTAINE RD SW
|3/2/2026
|$270,000.00
|1711
|2257 SALT SPRINGS PL
|3/2/2026
|$131,000.00
|1064
|3928 LADIGA ST
|3/3/2026
|$489,990.00
|3066
|5238 JONES RD
|3/3/2026
|$335,000.00
|1667
|159 CASTLEBAR CT
|3/3/2026
|$524,900.00
|1910
|6293 SILVER CREEK LN
|3/4/2026
|$324,900.00
|1296
|1358 VELVET CREEK WAY
|3/4/2026
|$393,000.00
|2474
|4030 BRIGHTMORE DR
|3/5/2026
|$365,000.00
|1568
|4099 BUNKER DR
|3/6/2026
|$550,000.00
|3826
|1756 FAIRVIEW CIR
|3/6/2026
|$215,000.00
|1550
|6065 STONEBROOK LN
|3/6/2026
|$328,000.00
|2710
|5267 BULLARD LN
|3/6/2026
|$410,000.00
|1520
|936 PEEL CASTLE LN
|3/6/2026
|$438,000.00
|2516
|1075 ELOWEN DR
|3/6/2026
|$414,900.00
|2014
|5003 HENSON DR
|3/6/2026
|$333,000.00
|1520
|4161 HICKS RD
|3/6/2026
|$400,000.00
|1492
|2349 SHIRE CT SW
|3/9/2026
|$299,000.00
|1591
|2093 GHERRY DR
|3/11/2026
|$305,000.00
|1681
|1055 ELOWEN DR
|3/11/2026
|$413,900.00
|2048
|3010 BRASS DR SW
|3/13/2026
|$286,000.00
|1768
|4535 BLUE GRASS LN
|3/13/2026
|$130,000.00
|1356
|4475 GANN XING
|3/13/2026
|$439,000.00
|1803
|2173 APPLE ORCHARD WAY
|3/16/2026
|$374,000.00
|2305
|960 VERLANDER TRL
|3/16/2026
|$366,000.00
|1835
|4418 DUGGER DR
|3/16/2026
|$535,480.00
|3426
|4287 KEATS CT
|3/17/2026
|$208,000.00
|946
|1047 RETNER DR
|3/17/2026
|$392,500.00
|2166
|3135 FRANKLIN ST SW
|3/18/2026
|$335,000.00
|2430
|4740 ELECTRIC AVE SW
|3/19/2026
|$465,000.00
|2561
|4167 WARATAH WAY SW
|3/20/2026
|$410,000.00
|2239
|4688 BENNETT ST
|3/20/2026
|$259,777.00
|1464
|2889 CHESTNUT GROVE DR
|3/23/2026
|$272,000.00
|1310
|2400 RAVENCLIFF DR
|3/23/2026
|$357,410.00
|1940
|1260 ELOWEN DR
|3/23/2026
|$409,820.00
|0
|5572 ANDREW DR
|3/24/2026
|$193,000.00
|1601
|3712 AULDYN DR
|3/24/2026
|$345,000.00
|1502
|4430 DUGGER DR
|3/24/2026
|$450,000.00
|3162
|2390 RAVENCLIFF DR
|3/24/2026
|$344,650.00
|1940
|3944 LADIGA ST
|3/24/2026
|$440,000.00
|2577
|4404 BRICK TUNNEL/ LADIGA ST
|3/25/2026
|$570,990.00
|3235
|2380 RAVENCLIFF DR
|3/25/2026
|$342,280.00
|1793
|4589 MORAY DR
|3/25/2026
|$376,526.00
|1849
|4426 DUGGER DR
|3/25/2026
|$500,000.00
|3276
|1323 VELVET CREEK WAY
|3/25/2026
|$465,000.00
|2780
|3912 GARRETT SPRINGS DR
|3/25/2026
|$345,000.00
|1569
|2095 MULKEY RD
|3/25/2026
|$305,000.00
|1562
|2370 RAVENCLIFF DR
|3/26/2026
|$356,000.00
|1940
|681 MANOR RIDGE DR
|3/26/2026
|$400,000.00
|1825
|414 LANDERS DR
|3/26/2026
|$319,900.00
|1299
|2360 RAVENCLIFF DR
|3/27/2026
|$349,650.00
|1940
|3904 LADIGA ST
|3/27/2026
|$375,000.00
|2386
|2110 PLUM LN
|3/27/2026
|$360,000.00
|1564
|1240 PARKTOWN DR BLDG 4
|3/27/2026
|$390,000.00
|1380
|4438 DUGGER DR
|3/30/2026
|$430,000.00
|2545
|2350 RAVENCLIFF DR
|3/30/2026
|$354,980.00
|1800
|1360 LAMONT DR
|3/31/2026
|$428,000.00
|2475
|818 GLENFERRY BEND
|3/31/2026
|$345,000.00
|1462
|3536 PERRY PT
|3/31/2026
|$345,000.00
|1640
|5151 LAKEVIEW CT
|3/31/2026
|$85,000.00
|1200
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
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