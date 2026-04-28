March 2026 Home Sale Prices in South Cobb High Zone

TOPICS:
4099 Bunker Dr in South Cobb, highest-priced home sale of March 2026 at $550,000, two-story brick house with large driveway and front yard

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 28, 2026

These prices for March 2026 home sales in the South Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

If the sale of a lot with no residential structure is included, it is on table below, but not considered for the “highest” and “lowest” home price.

Highest sale price in March 2026 : $550,000 for 4099 BUNKER DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in March 2026 : $130,000 for 4535 BLUE GRASS LN (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
281 NICKAJACK RD SW3/2/2026$377,500.001968
1763 MERRY OAK RD3/2/2026$260,000.001356
803 FONTAINE RD SW3/2/2026$270,000.001711
2257 SALT SPRINGS PL3/2/2026$131,000.001064
3928 LADIGA ST3/3/2026$489,990.003066
5238 JONES RD3/3/2026$335,000.001667
159 CASTLEBAR CT3/3/2026$524,900.001910
6293 SILVER CREEK LN3/4/2026$324,900.001296
1358 VELVET CREEK WAY3/4/2026$393,000.002474
4030 BRIGHTMORE DR3/5/2026$365,000.001568
4099 BUNKER DR3/6/2026$550,000.003826
1756 FAIRVIEW CIR3/6/2026$215,000.001550
6065 STONEBROOK LN3/6/2026$328,000.002710
5267 BULLARD LN3/6/2026$410,000.001520
936 PEEL CASTLE LN3/6/2026$438,000.002516
1075 ELOWEN DR3/6/2026$414,900.002014
5003 HENSON DR3/6/2026$333,000.001520
4161 HICKS RD3/6/2026$400,000.001492
2349 SHIRE CT SW3/9/2026$299,000.001591
2093 GHERRY DR3/11/2026$305,000.001681
1055 ELOWEN DR3/11/2026$413,900.002048
3010 BRASS DR SW3/13/2026$286,000.001768
4535 BLUE GRASS LN3/13/2026$130,000.001356
4475 GANN XING3/13/2026$439,000.001803
2173 APPLE ORCHARD WAY3/16/2026$374,000.002305
960 VERLANDER TRL3/16/2026$366,000.001835
4418 DUGGER DR3/16/2026$535,480.003426
4287 KEATS CT3/17/2026$208,000.00946
1047 RETNER DR3/17/2026$392,500.002166
3135 FRANKLIN ST SW3/18/2026$335,000.002430
4740 ELECTRIC AVE SW3/19/2026$465,000.002561
4167 WARATAH WAY SW3/20/2026$410,000.002239
4688 BENNETT ST3/20/2026$259,777.001464
2889 CHESTNUT GROVE DR3/23/2026$272,000.001310
2400 RAVENCLIFF DR3/23/2026$357,410.001940
1260 ELOWEN DR3/23/2026$409,820.000
5572 ANDREW DR3/24/2026$193,000.001601
3712 AULDYN DR3/24/2026$345,000.001502
4430 DUGGER DR3/24/2026$450,000.003162
2390 RAVENCLIFF DR3/24/2026$344,650.001940
3944 LADIGA ST3/24/2026$440,000.002577
4404 BRICK TUNNEL/ LADIGA ST3/25/2026$570,990.003235
2380 RAVENCLIFF DR3/25/2026$342,280.001793
4589 MORAY DR3/25/2026$376,526.001849
4426 DUGGER DR3/25/2026$500,000.003276
1323 VELVET CREEK WAY3/25/2026$465,000.002780
3912 GARRETT SPRINGS DR3/25/2026$345,000.001569
2095 MULKEY RD3/25/2026$305,000.001562
2370 RAVENCLIFF DR3/26/2026$356,000.001940
681 MANOR RIDGE DR3/26/2026$400,000.001825
414 LANDERS DR3/26/2026$319,900.001299
2360 RAVENCLIFF DR3/27/2026$349,650.001940
3904 LADIGA ST3/27/2026$375,000.002386
2110 PLUM LN3/27/2026$360,000.001564
1240 PARKTOWN DR BLDG 43/27/2026$390,000.001380
4438 DUGGER DR3/30/2026$430,000.002545
2350 RAVENCLIFF DR3/30/2026$354,980.001800
1360 LAMONT DR3/31/2026$428,000.002475
818 GLENFERRY BEND3/31/2026$345,000.001462
3536 PERRY PT3/31/2026$345,000.001640
5151 LAKEVIEW CT3/31/2026$85,000.001200

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

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