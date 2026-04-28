March 2026 Home Sale Prices in South Cobb High Zone

These prices for March 2026 home sales in the South Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

If the sale of a lot with no residential structure is included, it is on table below, but not considered for the “highest” and “lowest” home price.

Highest sale price in March 2026 : $550,000 for 4099 BUNKER DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in March 2026 : $130,000 for 4535 BLUE GRASS LN (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 281 NICKAJACK RD SW 3/2/2026 $377,500.00 1968 1763 MERRY OAK RD 3/2/2026 $260,000.00 1356 803 FONTAINE RD SW 3/2/2026 $270,000.00 1711 2257 SALT SPRINGS PL 3/2/2026 $131,000.00 1064 3928 LADIGA ST 3/3/2026 $489,990.00 3066 5238 JONES RD 3/3/2026 $335,000.00 1667 159 CASTLEBAR CT 3/3/2026 $524,900.00 1910 6293 SILVER CREEK LN 3/4/2026 $324,900.00 1296 1358 VELVET CREEK WAY 3/4/2026 $393,000.00 2474 4030 BRIGHTMORE DR 3/5/2026 $365,000.00 1568 4099 BUNKER DR 3/6/2026 $550,000.00 3826 1756 FAIRVIEW CIR 3/6/2026 $215,000.00 1550 6065 STONEBROOK LN 3/6/2026 $328,000.00 2710 5267 BULLARD LN 3/6/2026 $410,000.00 1520 936 PEEL CASTLE LN 3/6/2026 $438,000.00 2516 1075 ELOWEN DR 3/6/2026 $414,900.00 2014 5003 HENSON DR 3/6/2026 $333,000.00 1520 4161 HICKS RD 3/6/2026 $400,000.00 1492 2349 SHIRE CT SW 3/9/2026 $299,000.00 1591 2093 GHERRY DR 3/11/2026 $305,000.00 1681 1055 ELOWEN DR 3/11/2026 $413,900.00 2048 3010 BRASS DR SW 3/13/2026 $286,000.00 1768 4535 BLUE GRASS LN 3/13/2026 $130,000.00 1356 4475 GANN XING 3/13/2026 $439,000.00 1803 2173 APPLE ORCHARD WAY 3/16/2026 $374,000.00 2305 960 VERLANDER TRL 3/16/2026 $366,000.00 1835 4418 DUGGER DR 3/16/2026 $535,480.00 3426 4287 KEATS CT 3/17/2026 $208,000.00 946 1047 RETNER DR 3/17/2026 $392,500.00 2166 3135 FRANKLIN ST SW 3/18/2026 $335,000.00 2430 4740 ELECTRIC AVE SW 3/19/2026 $465,000.00 2561 4167 WARATAH WAY SW 3/20/2026 $410,000.00 2239 4688 BENNETT ST 3/20/2026 $259,777.00 1464 2889 CHESTNUT GROVE DR 3/23/2026 $272,000.00 1310 2400 RAVENCLIFF DR 3/23/2026 $357,410.00 1940 1260 ELOWEN DR 3/23/2026 $409,820.00 0 5572 ANDREW DR 3/24/2026 $193,000.00 1601 3712 AULDYN DR 3/24/2026 $345,000.00 1502 4430 DUGGER DR 3/24/2026 $450,000.00 3162 2390 RAVENCLIFF DR 3/24/2026 $344,650.00 1940 3944 LADIGA ST 3/24/2026 $440,000.00 2577 4404 BRICK TUNNEL/ LADIGA ST 3/25/2026 $570,990.00 3235 2380 RAVENCLIFF DR 3/25/2026 $342,280.00 1793 4589 MORAY DR 3/25/2026 $376,526.00 1849 4426 DUGGER DR 3/25/2026 $500,000.00 3276 1323 VELVET CREEK WAY 3/25/2026 $465,000.00 2780 3912 GARRETT SPRINGS DR 3/25/2026 $345,000.00 1569 2095 MULKEY RD 3/25/2026 $305,000.00 1562 2370 RAVENCLIFF DR 3/26/2026 $356,000.00 1940 681 MANOR RIDGE DR 3/26/2026 $400,000.00 1825 414 LANDERS DR 3/26/2026 $319,900.00 1299 2360 RAVENCLIFF DR 3/27/2026 $349,650.00 1940 3904 LADIGA ST 3/27/2026 $375,000.00 2386 2110 PLUM LN 3/27/2026 $360,000.00 1564 1240 PARKTOWN DR BLDG 4 3/27/2026 $390,000.00 1380 4438 DUGGER DR 3/30/2026 $430,000.00 2545 2350 RAVENCLIFF DR 3/30/2026 $354,980.00 1800 1360 LAMONT DR 3/31/2026 $428,000.00 2475 818 GLENFERRY BEND 3/31/2026 $345,000.00 1462 3536 PERRY PT 3/31/2026 $345,000.00 1640 5151 LAKEVIEW CT 3/31/2026 $85,000.00 1200

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.