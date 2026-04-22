Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton Jr. Named Among Nation’s 250 Public Service Champions

Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton Jr. has been selected as one of 250 public service professionals nationwide in the 250 Champions Initiative, a recognition honoring excellence and impact in local government, city officials announced.

The initiative, led by the National Academy of Public Administration in partnership with Local Gov 250, highlights individuals nominated by peers for going above and beyond in serving their communities. Honorees span all 50 states and U.S. territories and represent a wide range of public sector roles.

Bruton has served as Marietta’s city manager for more than 25 years, overseeing initiatives focused on innovation, operational excellence and long-term planning. City officials said his leadership has contributed to national recognition for the city and strengthened services for residents, businesses and visitors.

“As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, it is an honor to be recognized as one of America’s 250 Public Service Champions by the National Academy of Public Administration and the Local Gov 250,” Bruton said. “Marietta is a special place, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve such an outstanding community. I am honored to be included among other civic leaders and remain committed to supporting Marietta with the highest sense of public service.”

Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin praised Bruton’s long tenure and leadership.

“On behalf of the City of Marietta, I offer my sincere congratulations to Bill on this well-earned recognition,” Tumlin said. “Bill has served our city with dedication, passion, and fairness for more than 25 years, and his excellent work is simply part of his demeanor. He is a great leader and a great American, and this honor reflects the lasting impact he continues to make in our community.”

The 250 Champions will be formally recognized May 12, 2026, at an event ahead of the International City/County Management Association National Conference in Philadelphia.

The National Academy of Public Administration, established in 1967 and chartered by Congress, is a nonpartisan nonprofit that advises government leaders on management challenges.