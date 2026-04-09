Microgreens Yield Macro Flavors

PHOTO ABOVE: microgreens, by Andrew Durden

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield. Photo above by Brian Benefield]

Some people inherit silver spoons; Andrew Durden inherited sauté pans and the faint, comforting aroma of garlic hitting hot oil. His dad, a restaurant manager with the patience of a saint and the timing of a short-order cook, unknowingly set him on a lifelong dance with food. While other kids were mastering video games, he was learning the subtle difference between a simmer and a boil, standing on tiptoes to see over countertops that seemed as tall as mountains.​

By his early teens, Andrew had joined the culinary circus, working in restaurants where the clatter of dishes and the sizzle of pans felt more like home than any classroom. At McEachern High School, he found a new horticulture greenhouse program and destiny traded his apron for a watering can. Vocabulary quizzes faded, replaced by nurturing life instead of memorizing definitions. Dirt under his fingernails became a badge of honor.​

Years later, he found himself watching YouTube videos, starting with fixing a leaky faucet and ending up building a hydroponic garden. Soon, he was growing lettuce, tomatoes, zucchini, peppers, eggplant, and even sunflowers. The garden grew quickly and became both ambitious and a bit chaotic. It was hard to keep up, since each plant needed a lot of attention. After a few seasons, Durden decided to stop backyard farming, remembering it as a fun but tiring experience.​

In 2020, when everything slowed down, many people wondered what to do next. Trying to think of a side hustle, he turned to YouTube again. This time, finding videos about indoor vertical gardening, which led to the discovery of microgreens. Microgreens are tiny, colorful plants that grow from seed to harvest in about eleven days, which is faster than most people stick with a new hobby. They do not need complicated nutrients or pesticides, just good soil, water, and light. Growing them felt simple and joyful, almost like magic.​

Starting with small batches of sunflowers, broccoli, red cabbage, radish, and peas. These little powerhouses have 4-6 times as many nutrients as their mature counterparts. Each tray felt like its own little world, full of green hope. Soon, he discovered the Marietta Farmers Market, a place full of character and community where people connect in person. When Andrew joined, he set up a simple display and became part of a lively community of local growers, makers, and artisans.

Durden sells his fresh greens to local eateries such as Hamp & Harry’s and recently, the Michelin Star-winning Spring restaurant as well. We dropped off some samples to Chef Kyle Shankman at Speakeasy Supper Club to help promote his growing, growing business. We have been adding his microgreens to everything from salads to eggs and pretty much everything. They add a bright, earthy flavor to any dish.

Three years later, he’s there every Saturday morning, greeted by familiar faces and friendly hellos. Chefs often stop by to ask for cilantro, nasturtium, pea tendrils, red-veined sorrel, and mustard greens. Enjoying taking on these new challenges and adding more variety to his vast collection of microgreens.​

And so, what began as a childhood spent in restaurant kitchens has blossomed, quite literally, into a life rooted in growth, connection, and a little bit of whimsy. Because sometimes, the smallest greens can grow the biggest stories.

For more information visit http://ajgreens.com/