Kennesaw State’s SueAnn Hollowell places second in inaugural USG Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition

[This article by Travis Highfield with photos by Darnell Wilburn first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

In a showcase of student innovators from across the state, Kennesaw State University biology major SueAnn Hollowell earned second place in the inaugural University System of Georgia (USG) Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition held this week.

Hosted this year on Kennesaw State’s Marietta Campus, the traveling systemwide competition is designed to spotlight creativity, strategic thinking, and entrepreneurial talent from the USG’s 25 member institutions. Labeled a “championship of minds” by Chancellor Sonny Perdue, student teams presented original businesses or innovation concepts to a panel of judges in a Shark Tank-style event. Over a two-day period, students competed for more than $25,000 in cash prizes and access to leading institutional accelerator programs from across the state.

“It was an absolute privilege to welcome such driven and talented student entrepreneurs to Kennesaw State and to witness firsthand their focus, creativity, and determination,” said KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig. “Hosting the inaugural USG competition was a true point of pride for KSU, and we were especially proud to support and celebrate SueAnn’s remarkable second‑place finish in a highly competitive field.”

After advancing to the final round in the KSU Dance Theater on Tuesday, Hollowell earned second place and $7,500 for her business proposal, PaintCo Labs Inc., a patented commercial body art printer that allows fans to print custom sports designs directly onto the skin in seconds. Georgia Institute of Technology’s AdaptaPlay claimed the $15,000 top prize for its modular gaming controller designed to increase access to video games for those with disabilities.

“I feel so grateful and honored to be the first person to represent KSU in this competition,” Hollowell said. “Just being able to network with other teams has been one of the best aspects of participating. We were all so supportive of each other throughout. Even though we were in competition, we understood that were all pulling for the same thing – the support of entrepreneurship and growing our businesses.”

A student in KSU’s College of Science and Mathematics, Hollowell credits the entrepreneurship community on campus for helping develop her business proposal ahead of the competition. With the HatchBridge Incubator and Robin and Doug Shore Entrepreneurship Center, plus degree programs, hands‑on learning, and funding, Kennesaw State has built a strong metro Atlanta innovation ecosystem, helping founders grow ideas into impactful, scalable ventures.

SueAnn Hollowell presents at the USG Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition.

Prior to the competition, Hollowell received seed funding via the Mookerji Innovation Fund and benefited from the mentorship of program director Dennis Loubiere.

“Because of that support, I felt much more confident in the entire pitch process,” she said. “I haven’t gone through a pitch without my business partner before, but I know that we will be a much stronger team now that I have this experience.”



As sports arenas have modernized by incorporating new technologies into their venues, Hollowell said that many lag in elevating the fan experience. Having previously launched a commercial face painting venture, she is acutely aware of the technical limitations and opportunities within the body art industry. PaintCo Labs Inc. aims to reimagine the industry by allowing fans to print custom body art directly onto their bodies in a matter of seconds, significantly reducing the application time.

Hollowell earned the opportunity to represent KSU after a highly competitive internal process involving numerous student entrepreneurs. The rigorous competition to represent KSU reflects the depth of entrepreneurial talent on campus and highlights the University’s approach to fostering a culture of innovation.

“We are proud Kennesaw State was selected to host the USG Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition,” said Colin Ake, executive director of incubation and commercialization. “The opening of the Robin and Doug Shore Innovation Center, the continued success of our student entrepreneurship programs and the HatchBridge Incubator, and SueAnn’s strong performance at the competition all demonstrate KSU’s commitment to advancing innovation and entrepreneurship that improves lives and fuels Georgia’s economic growth.”

Next year, the USG Innovation and Entrepreneurship competition will travel to the campus of Georgia Southern University.