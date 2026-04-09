Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday April 10 to Sunday, April 12

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, April 10, 2026 to Sunday, April 12, 2026.
Friday, April 10
Typewriter Tom & Friends Return! — April 10, 10:30 AM
Smyrna Public Library, 100 Village Green Circle, Smyrna
Interactive children’s program featuring storytelling and live entertainment for young audiences.
Cost: Free
More info
Saturday, April 11
Marietta Square Farmers Market — April 11, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Glover Park / Marietta Square, Marietta
Weekly open-air market featuring local produce, baked goods, and artisan foods.
Cost: Free admission
More info
Marietta Square Artisan Market — April 11, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Marietta Square, Marietta
Outdoor market showcasing handmade goods, art, and crafts from regional vendors.
Cost: Free admission
More info
Museum Admission (Ongoing Exhibits) — April 11, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta St SE, Marietta
Rotating fine art exhibitions featuring regional and national artists in a historic building.
Cost: Admission required (pricing not listed)
More info
Southern Museum General Admission — April 11, 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM
Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St NW, Kennesaw
Permanent and rotating exhibits on Civil War history and railroads, including the General locomotive.
Cost: Admission required (pricing not listed)
More info
Sunday, April 12
Sunday Lecture: “James Edward Oglethorpe: Georgia’s Founding Father” — April 12, 3:00 PM
Smyrna Public Library, 100 Village Green Circle, Smyrna
Educational lecture exploring the life and legacy of Georgia’s founder.
Cost: Free
More info
William Root House Museum Tours — April 12, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
William Root House Museum & Garden, 80 N Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta
Guided tours of a restored 1845 home offering insight into middle-class life in 19th-century Georgia.
Cost: Admission required (pricing not listed)
More info
Southern Museum General Admission — April 12, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St NW, Kennesaw
Interactive exhibits and historic artifacts exploring Civil War-era rail history.
Cost: Admission required (pricing not listed)
More info
The Cobb County Courier frequently highlights local events in Cobb County, so visit our website often to see the latest.
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