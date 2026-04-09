Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday April 10 to Sunday, April 12

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, April 10, 2026 to Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Friday, April 10

Typewriter Tom & Friends Return! — April 10, 10:30 AM

Smyrna Public Library, 100 Village Green Circle, Smyrna

Interactive children’s program featuring storytelling and live entertainment for young audiences.

Cost: Free

More info

Saturday, April 11

Marietta Square Farmers Market — April 11, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Glover Park / Marietta Square, Marietta

Weekly open-air market featuring local produce, baked goods, and artisan foods.

Cost: Free admission

More info

Marietta Square Artisan Market — April 11, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Marietta Square, Marietta

Outdoor market showcasing handmade goods, art, and crafts from regional vendors.

Cost: Free admission

More info

Museum Admission (Ongoing Exhibits) — April 11, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta St SE, Marietta

Rotating fine art exhibitions featuring regional and national artists in a historic building.

Cost: Admission required (pricing not listed)

More info

Southern Museum General Admission — April 11, 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St NW, Kennesaw

Permanent and rotating exhibits on Civil War history and railroads, including the General locomotive.

Cost: Admission required (pricing not listed)

More info

Sunday, April 12

Sunday Lecture: “James Edward Oglethorpe: Georgia’s Founding Father” — April 12, 3:00 PM

Smyrna Public Library, 100 Village Green Circle, Smyrna

Educational lecture exploring the life and legacy of Georgia’s founder.

Cost: Free

More info

William Root House Museum Tours — April 12, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

William Root House Museum & Garden, 80 N Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta

Guided tours of a restored 1845 home offering insight into middle-class life in 19th-century Georgia.

Cost: Admission required (pricing not listed)

More info

Southern Museum General Admission — April 12, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St NW, Kennesaw

Interactive exhibits and historic artifacts exploring Civil War-era rail history.

Cost: Admission required (pricing not listed)

More info

The Cobb County Courier frequently highlights local events in Cobb County, so visit our website often to see the latest.