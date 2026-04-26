Q&A with Cobb County Post 4 school board Democratic candidate Susan McCartney

By Rebecca Gaunt

Susan McCartney, a retired educator, is running for the Post 4 seat on the Cobb County Board of Education, which includes Sprayberry, Lassiter, and Kell High Schools.

She and Micheal Garza will face off in the Democratic primary on May 19. The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican incumbent David Chastain, who is unopposed for the Republican primary, in the November general election. Chastain has held the position since 2015.

All challenged primary candidates for the board received questionnaires by email and their responses will be published in full as submitted. The winner and Chastain will be invited to participate in an interview before the general election.

Early voting begins April 27.

Job: retired

Education: Bachelor’s in Elementary Education for the University of Central Florida, Master’s degree in Instructional Leadership from Argosy University

Related work/volunteer/community experience: taught or worked in every grade K-12 in both public and private school for 40 years/volunteer as a co-coach to /2 students in Science Olympiad/worked the After School Program/worked with various church youth groups

Website/contact: facebook: susan mccartney-cobb county school board post 4

instagram: susanmccforcobbpost4

What are your top priorities as a potential school board member?

School safety is one of my top priorities. In today’s world we can’t assume we have the best protocols in place. We need to continue improving our plan yearly. Schools throughout the United States have different strategies that they put in place to assure that each school’s students and teachers are safe. My second priority is to ensure that Special Ed services remain consistent. We can’t close programs that are providing students the Least Restrictive Environment they deserve.

Which board policies, if any, would you prioritize revisiting and why?

I believe public comment should truly be public. Right now, the board stops recording when someone is speaking publicly, and I don’t think that’s right. Our community members deserve to be heard, and just as importantly, their concerns deserve to be acknowledged and addressed. This is one way the district can be transparent.

Are you confident in the district’s current safety initiatives, such as purchasing vapor wake k-9s to detect weapons and the agreement with Servius, in light of recent incidents in which weapons were brought onto school campuses in Cobb?

Anything we can do to improve safety in our schools is a bonus. I’ve been looking at other schools in states with similar gun laws and do feel there are other measures we can put in place to add an extra layer of safety. Just one idea I have is to ensure all windows are covered by either black curtains or window tint that allows sun to filter in but restricts people from the outside from looking in. At Uvalde this measure may have further delayed progress into the building limiting the knowledge of which classes were in what area. This is small in scope but it adds another tier of protection. After my research I do have other ideas as well.

How do you plan to advocate for the students who are receiving special education services in Cobb?

I care deeply about making sure we’re meeting the needs of students in special education. The idea of the least restrictive environment should be something we take seriously, not just talk about. Every student deserves a learning environment that actually supports them and helps them succeed. When we cut these programs or classrooms, we’re limiting opportunities for students who need that support the most.

What is the district doing well?

The board recognitions of students and staff throughout the district are so important. That recognition makes those receiving the honor and those observing it feel proud. I was also quite impressed by the realization that not everyone in the district would receive the $2000 bonus coming from the state. The superintendent and board wanted to assure that all non-temporary employees received this bonus. It was the right thing to do!

Your primary opponent, Micheal Garza, has often been openly critical of district leadership under Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. What is your take on the district’s direction under Ragsdale?

Change, as they say, is good for the soul. Mr. Ragsdale has been superintendent for 11 years. While he has done a lot (with board support) to ensure that Cobb County remains the best place to teach, learn and lead, I feel it’s time to bring in someone new with both innovative and creative ideas that will make our students globally competitive in today’s market.

What else should Post 4 voters know about you?

I have been a classroom teacher, substitute teacher and paraprofessional for 40 years. I have taught in 3 different states in both public and private schools. I lobbied for the International SpaceStation with a group of grassroots lobbyists called National Keep It Sold.I think my experiences have given me a unique view of the educational needs a district requires.