Rachel Rogers Named 2026 Sports ETA Woman of the Year at Women’s Final Four Summit

Cobb County sports tourism leader recognized for industry impact, leadership and innovation

The Sports Events & Tourism Association (Sports ETA) announced that it has named Rachel Rogers, vice president of sports sales and engagement for Cobb Travel & Tourism and the Cobb Sports Alliance, as its 2026 Woman of the Year. Rogers received the honor during the Sports ETA Women’s Summit, held alongside the NCAA Women’s Final Four.

The annual award, presented by Team Travel Source, recognizes a female leader who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation and measurable impact in advancing the sports events and tourism industry.

In her current role, Rogers oversees strategic initiatives for sports event recruitment, marketing and partnership development, while leading operations for the Cobb Sports Alliance. Since joining Cobb Travel & Tourism in 2013, she has helped drive visitation and economic impact through sports tourism, elevating Cobb County’s national profile as a competitive destination.

“Rachel Rogers’ leadership has been instrumental in shaping the Cobb Sports Alliance into the economic driver it is today,” said Holly Quinlan, president and CEO of Cobb Travel & Tourism. “Her dedication to both the industry and our community is unmatched. She continues to raise the bar, inspiring future generations of female sports tourism professionals.”

Sports ETA President and CEO John David said Rogers’ influence extends beyond her local market.

“Rachel Rogers exemplifies excellence in sports tourism,” David said. “Her ability to connect strategy with execution, while building strong partnerships that deliver real economic impact, makes her one of the most respected leaders in our industry. She is shaping the future of sports tourism and inspiring the next generation of women leaders.”

Rogers’ career includes experience in both professional and collegiate athletics. She began with the Rome Braves, the Atlanta Braves’ Minor League affiliate, where she held leadership roles in community relations and premium services and contributed to events such as the South Atlantic League All-Star Game. She later served as senior associate athletic director and senior woman administrator at Shorter University, where she helped guide the athletics program’s transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II while overseeing marketing and student-athlete development initiatives.

Beyond her professional responsibilities, Rogers serves on the Sports ETA Board of Directors and is active in mentorship and professional development efforts across the industry, particularly supporting opportunities for women in sports tourism.

The Sports ETA Women’s Summit brings together executives and emerging leaders from across the country for networking, education and industry insights. Held in conjunction with the NCAA Women’s Final Four, the event highlights the continued growth of women’s sports and the leaders driving that momentum.

About Sports ETA

Sports ETA is the only trade association dedicated to the sports events and tourism industry, serving more than 750 member organizations and 2,400 sports event professionals. The organization provides education, networking opportunities, and event management and marketing resources to support the industry’s growth and integrity.

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