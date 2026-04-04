Chattahoochee Technical College Receives YORK Equipment Donation to Strengthen Air Conditioning Technology Program

PHOTO ABOVE: Sean Spratt (Regional Operations Manager – Southeast Region, YORK® Factory Direct), John Griffin (Sales Account Manager, YORK® Factory Direct), Chris Heenan (Lead Instructor – Air Conditioning Technology, Chattahoochee Technical College), and several current students of the program at our Marietta Campus (provided by Chattahoochee Technical College)

Chattahoochee Technical College distributed the following press release announcing the donation from YORK of HVAC equipment to support the college’s Air Condition Technology program:

Chattahoochee Technical College is proud to announce a generous donation of advanced HVAC training equipment from YORK®, enhancing hands-on learning opportunities for students enrolled in the college’s Air Conditioning Technology program. The equipment was delivered to the Marietta Campus, where it will be integrated into lab instruction immediately.

YORK® donated two state-of-the-art systems designed to reflect current industry standards and support real-world training:

454B 14.3 SEER heat pump split system with standard ECM air handler

454B 14.3 SEER AC/Gas split system with 80% gas furnace and multi-position evaporator coil

These systems will allow students to gain experience with modern, energy-efficient HVAC technology as they prepare for careers in residential and commercial heating and cooling.

John Griffin, Sales Account Manager for York Factory Direct, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting technical education and workforce development:

“The YORK® brand is proud to support and partner with Chattahoochee Tech. Investing in the next generation of skilled trades professionals is an important part of who we are, and we value every opportunity to engage with and give back to the communities we serve, as well as strengthen the future of our industry.”

Chattahoochee Tech’s Air Conditioning Technology program provides students with a comprehensive foundation in HVAC theory, diagnostics, installation, and repair. Through a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on lab work, students develop the technical skills and industry knowledge needed to enter a high-demand field with strong career pathways.

Air Conditioning Technology Lead Instructor Chris Heenan highlighted the direct impact of the donation on student learning:

“By donating their equipment to Chattahoochee Tech, York/Bosch HVAC gives future HVAC leaders the opportunity to work directly with their systems while still in trade school. Our students are in the formative semesters of their careers, and this donation ensures they receive valuable, hands-on exposure to the York/Bosch brand.”

The college also extends its sincere appreciation to the Cobb chapter of the Conditioned Air Association of Georgia for helping facilitate this donation and for its ongoing support of the Chattahoochee Tech program.

Diane Geis, Associate Dean of Logistics, Transportation and Building Services, underscored the importance of industry partnerships in maintaining a strong program:

“This contribution from YORK enhances an already exceptional program that prepares students for meaningful, in-demand careers. Access to current, industry-standard equipment elevates the quality of training we provide, and we are deeply grateful to YORK and our community partners for investing in our students and their futures.”

This donation reflects the college’s ongoing commitment to building strong, forward-thinking partnerships that empower students, strengthen workforce readiness, and ensure that Georgia’s HVAC industry continues to grow with well-trained, highly capable professionals.

The YORK® brand brings 150 years of innovation to energy efficient heating and cooling, delivering dependable, high performance comfort solutions—brought forward under license by Bosch Home Comfort Group since 2025.

YORK® is a registered trademark of Johnson Controls International plc and its affiliated companies. Used under license.

A Unit of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), Chattahoochee Tech awards certificates, diplomas and associate degrees in programs of study linked to the state’s fastest-growing, high-demand career fields. Chattahoochee Tech has nine campuses, which are located in Cobb, Bartow, Cherokee, Paulding and Pickens counties. Students can graduate in two years or less at Chattahoochee Tech with a meaningful degree that is immediately usable and builds a lasting career. The college offers real-world training in a wide range of programs for students at all stages of life to quickly start, change, or accelerate their careers. The college also offers customized workforce training, continuing education classes, and Adult Education programs that include free GED preparation classes.