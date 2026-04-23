Scott’s rivals take a break from politics after the longtime congressman’s death upends the election

by Alander Rocha and Maya Homan, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

April 23, 2026

Georgia Congressman David Scott’s death has upended next month’s primary election, when the longtime Democratic lawmaker had planned to defend the metro Atlanta seat against a crowded field of intraparty challengers.

Scott, the first and only elected official to represent the 13th Congressional District after it was created in the early 2000s, qualified to run for another term last month, when he dodged reporters and raised even more questions about his fitness to serve. That means his name will appear on the ballot for the May 19 state primary election, according to Mike Hassinger, a spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office.

Early voting begins Monday and ballots for the May primary are already being mailed out to absentee and overseas voters, meaning it is too late for county election officials to remove Scott’s name from the ballot. Instead, Hassinger said, counties will post signs at all polling places notifying voters that any votes cast for Scott will not be counted in the official tally. Counties are also responsible for notifying absentee and overseas voters of the change.

Scott’s death also triggers a special election to fill the remainder of his term, which ends on Jan. 3, 2027, but it remains to be seen when a special election will take place. Under state law, Gov. Brian Kemp has 10 days to issue a writ of election to fill Scott’s seat, though Kemp’s office did not respond to a question Wednesday about when he’ll call one.

Scott, who was running for reelection at the age of 80, drew a crowded field of opponents who called for new leadership and raised questions about his ability to serve the district.

The candidates running against Scott, after offering their condolences to the family, framed his passing as an opportunity to build on the work Scott has done over his long career in politics.

Democratic candidate for the 13th Congressional District Everton Blair said in a statement that “today, politics fades and humanity remains.” Over the phone, he said this is a “future-focused moment … to make sure that we have the right representation in this district after him”

“Our community will come together and build upon his legacy. May his family be surrounded by love, may his staff be held with gratitude, and may the people of this district find comfort in the knowledge that his service mattered,” Blair said.

Decatur Democratic state Sen. Emanuel Jones, another candidate for the 13th Congressional District who said he was taking the day off from campaigning, said he looked up to Scott. Jones attended the same university where Scott received his master of business administration and “rose up to the most powerful position in the Georgia State Senate,” referring to Scott’s time leading the gatekeeping Senate Rules Committee. He said in a phone interview that after working on Scott’s congressional campaign, he was inspired to run for a Senate seat.

“Over the years, I came to know David not just as a colleague, but as a man who valued people and relationships. Our paths crossed often, whether through the communities we both served in Henry and DeKalb counties or in moments where we stood together in support of causes that mattered deeply to Georgians. He was someone you could talk with, learn from and trust, and that is something I will always carry with me,” Jones said in a statement.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes, a reality TV star and dentist running for the 13th Congressional District, said in a statement that “his lifelong commitment to public service and to the people of Georgia’s 13th District leaves a lasting legacy that will not be forgotten. In a phone interview, she said Scott’s passing “changes everything” about the race, saying that “as we honor his legacy, we also recognize the monumental calls for continued leadership that is present, engaged and ready to serve.”

“The people of District 13 deserve a strong, accessible leadership, and are prepared to be that leader, and carry this work forward, with purpose and action,” Kimes said.

Lilburn Democrat state Rep. Jasmine Clark, a 13th Congressional District candidate, kept politics out of her statement and focused on Scott’s accomplishments during his political career, saying that he held “job fairs that opened doors for countless families” and championed Georgia’s farmers, veterans and historically Black colleges and universities.

“Across more than fifty years of public service, Congressman Scott stood at the forefront of pivotal moments in our state’s history. His impact will not fade; it will live on in Georgia’s story, in the lives he touched, and the progress he helped achieve,” Clark said.

Dr. Joe Lester, a dentist and another candidate, and Jeff Fauntleroy, also offered their condolences but refrained from talking about their campaign, with Lester saying that Scott “dedicated his life to public service and to the people of Georgia, and his years of commitment will not be forgotten.” Fauntleroy said that “in moments like these, we are reminded that service to the people rises above politics. Regardless of party or position, we stand together in compassion, respect, and shared humanity.”

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.