Georgia gas prices hold steady as Memorial Day travelers head home

Georgia drivers heading home from Memorial Day weekend faced steady but still elevated gas prices, with the statewide average for regular unleaded on Monday, May 25, stood at $3.99 per gallon, according to the weekly report from AAA.

“Right now, the statewide average for regular gas is $3.99 a gallon, which is still about 50 cents below Georgia’s record high we saw in 2022,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Even though prices are holding steady, they’re still high enough that planning ahead can really make a difference for drivers heading home.”

Georgia’s average is 1 cent lower than last week, 41 cents higher than last month and $1.07 higher than the same time last year. Filling a standard 15-gallon tank now costs about $59.85.

What about the price in Cobb County?

As of this morning, Tuesday, May 26, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.99, roughly the same as the statewide average.

What about national trends?

Nationally, the average price for regular gas as of Monday, May 25 was $4.51 per gallon, unchanged from last week and $1.33 higher than a year ago. AAA said prices remain elevated as Memorial Day travel wraps up, with rising demand and global supply concerns expected to keep pressure on prices as the summer travel season begins.

The national average cost for electricity at a public electric vehicle charging stations remained unchanged at 41 cents per kilowatt hour. Home charging on Level 2 (220 volt) or Level 1 (120 volt) is much less expensive, but varies by utility market.

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia as of Monday were Macon at $4.07, Atlanta at $4.04 and Savannah at $4. The least expensive markets were Augusta-Aiken at $3.88, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.83 and Brunswick at $3.81.

What about the current impact of the Iran war?

The International Energy Agency referred to the conditions in the oil market brought on by the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran as “the largest supply disruption in history.”

The IEA also stated in a May 13 report that “More than ten weeks after the war in the Middle East began, mounting supply losses from the Strait of Hormuz are depleting global oil inventories at a record pace.”

Contradictory reports from Trump administration have been issued about the progress in negotiations with Iran, and the Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. and Iran exchanged fire Monday, after “the U.S. sank two Revolutionary Guard ships it said were attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by launching surface-to-air missiles at U.S. planes, prompting American attacks on missile launchers near Bandar Abbas.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.