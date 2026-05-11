GOP candidates for governor continue to spend big as election day looms

by Alander Rocha, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

May 8, 2026

Candidates running to be Georgia’s next governor are shelling out millions ahead of the May 19 primary election even as a large number of voters remain unsure about which candidate to support.

With about 30% of likely Republican voters still undecided according to recent polling, two leading Republican nominees together have spent over $80 million in hopes of chipping away at each other’s support. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones raised nearly $4.4 million in contributions and loaned himself another $17 million, while wealthy healthcare executive Rick Jackson has raised nearly $83.5 million, of which $83 million came from Jackson himself.

Attorney General Chris Carr, who has raised over $5.3 million, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who raised almost $1.1 million and loaned himself another $6 million, each spent over $4 million in hopes of making it into the runoff.

Carr campaign spokesperson Julia Mazzone said “one rich guy and one rich guy’s dad are trying to buy this race.”

“Chris Carr is working to earn it, and he’s raised more money than any other campaign for governor because Georgians are ready for a better choice,” Mazzone said.

The Jackson campaign took the opportunity to attack Jones and his campaign financing, pointing out that while Jones’ net worth is about $11 million, he has loaned his campaign $17 million. Mike Schrimpf, a spokesperson for Jackson, said that Jones “is borrowing at least $6 million from himself that he doesn’t have.”

“Burt Jones needs to come clean and explain the real source of the money. Where did he find $17 million to loan his campaign?” Schrimpf asked.

The Jones campaign fired back in a statement. Kayla Lott, spokesperson for the Jones campaign, said that “the Jones family runs a successful business, and Burt is committed to using his resources to keep Georgia in Republican hands while Rick Jackson and his family use their resources to support Democrats like Jon Ossoff and Stacey Abrams.”

Jones in a social media post pointed out that Jackson’s company donated $500 to Abrams in 2013, but Jackson responded by saying that happened “during a major effort to implement conservative tort reform in 2013” and “that’s how politics work under the Gold Dome.”

Thursday was the last day for candidates to file their latest campaign fundraising and spending reports.

The Democrats

On the Democratic side, fundraising and spending have been more modest. Former state Sen. Jason Esteves flaunted his fundraising, raising over $2.8 million without any personal loans. Meg Scribner, campaign manager for Esteves, said in a statement that their strong fundraising shows that “Georgians across the state are excited about Jason Esteves’ vision of health, wealth, and opportunity.”

“While our opponents lose ground, voters are overwhelmingly hearing from Jason on the airwaves and in their communities during the final stretch of the primary. Today’s fundraising announcement proves once again that Jason is the only candidate with the operation needed to get into a runoff with Keisha Lance Bottoms — and win,” Scribner said.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also raised over $2.8 million but raised the most among Democrats during the last reporting period. Bottoms has loaned her campaign $200,000 in the last reporting period.

“That kind of support reflects what we are seeing on the ground every day: record turnout, packed rooms, and real excitement from Georgians who want a governor who will lower costs, invest in education, expand opportunity, and stand up to the chaos from Washington,” said campaign manager Rashad Taylor in a statement.

Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who served as a Republican but is now running as a Democrat, raised $1.2 million and loaned his campaign $500,000 in the last reporting period.

“Geoff and our campaign team are proud to have Georgians from across this state continuing to support this campaign (who know) Geoff is the only Democrat in this race who can build the coalition big enough to take on the Republican nominee and win the election in November,” Morgan Hopkins, spokesperson for Duncan’s campaign, said.

Former DeKalb CEO Mike Thurmond raised just over $883,000 and loaned himself $500,000, while spending about $929,500.

Amy Morton, a spokesperson for Thurmond, said he is “well-positioned financially and has the resources needed for a strong finish, including an unmatched statewide grassroots network of energized, enthusiastic supporters.”

“Mike is focused on the people of Georgia and on an affordability agenda that will make a real difference, including cutting the state sales tax in half to give every Georgian a raise. He’s spent his career fighting for working families, and as governor, he’ll keep showing up and working every day to deliver for them,” Morton said.

A good many left-leaning voters also remain undecided, according to the recent polling from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Bottoms maintained a firm grip on first place with 39% support, and Duncan, Esteves and Thurmond appear to be competing for second place.

But 35% of those surveyed said they had not yet decided which candidate to support in the Democratic primary.

There is one more week of early voting before the May 19 primary. If no candidate earns 50% of the vote, the race will go to a June 16 runoff.

The candidates are competing for an open seat, with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp unable to serve another term.

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.