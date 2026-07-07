Cobb Government and Civics: a weekly quiz

We run quizzes nearly every day in the Cobb County Courier. The topics rotate, and cover everything from government to entertainment.

This quiz, Cobb Government and Civics, will be a recurring topic, run every Tuesday. The answer links below are a little different than our normal quizzes, in that some of the links will send you to other quizzes to get a more in-depth exploration of the answer. In fact, on this quiz, four of the five links send you to another quiz.



The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them.

Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging productively with the community, and so a quiz on government and civics is a good way to encourage citizen participation by fostering a knowledge of how government works.

If you’d like the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus the daily version of the quiz.

https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1158566/141990505995043955/share

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

1. What is the main governing body of Cobb County government? Board of Supervisors Planning Commission Board of Commissioners Board of Aldermen 2. Who is responsible for the day-to-day administration of Cobb County government? The Commission Chair The Sheriff The Tax Commissioner The County Manager 3. Which elected body sets Cobb County's property tax (millage) rate and adopts the county budget? Cobb County School Board Georgia General Assembly Cobb County Board of Commissioners Cobb County Tax Assessor 4. Where should a Cobb County resident go to apply for a marriage license? A. Community Development Department Support Services Department County Clerk's Office Probate Court 5. Which branch of Georgia's state government is responsible for creating state laws? Executive Branch Judicial Branch Legislative Branch (Georgia General Assembly) County Commission Loading... Loading...



Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5