Cobb County Government: A Quiz

The Courier is developing a series called Cobb County Explained to help educate county residents about how important institutions here work.

One of the entries for the county’s court system is “Cobb County Explained: How Cobb County Government Is Structured“.

As a companion to that article we’ve prepared the quiz below. If you read the article carefully you should be able to do well on the quiz, but if it takes a while for the information to sink in, feel free to re-read the article and take the quiz as many times as you like.

For more information about how Cobb County Government is structured, follow this link to the Cobb County website, where by using the search tool you can find enormous amounts about nearly every aspect of county government.

But for now, here’s the quiz!

1. What is the main governing body of Cobb County government? Board of Supervisors Planning Commission Board of Commissioners Board of Aldermen 2. How many commission districts are there in Cobb County? Four Five Six Eight 3. Who manages the day-to-day operations of Cobb County's government? The Board of Commissioner's chair The Planning Manager The Community Development Director The County Manager 4. Which of the following functions are NOT performed by the Board of Commissioners? Passing county local ordinances Setting the school district millage rate Setting the county's millage rate Making rezoning decisions 5. What is the total number of people on the Board of Commissioners? Four Five Six Eight Loading... Loading...



Read more from the series Cobb County Explained

Read the Introduction to the series by following this link.

Government

Growth & Development

Public Safety & Courts

Taxes & Money