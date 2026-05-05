Scouts Remove 16 Bags of Trash From Cooper Lake Road in Mableton

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Boy Scout Troop # 22 litter cleanup of their adopted mile of

Cooper Lake Road:

Boy Scout Troop # 22 scheduled their litter cleanup of their adopted mile of

Cooper Lake Road to coincide with the Boy Scout Environmental Week so that

they could earn their Environmental Science Badge. With a little help from

the South Cobb Lions Club, they removed 16 bags of litter.



To make the event even more exciting, new innovative snack items were

awarded to the scouts who found the largest, most unusual, grossest, and

most valuable items. If you or your youth group is interested in the Adopt-A-Mile program, please

contact Dawn at Keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.gov . She will order your

signs to be placed at each end of the mile as well as furnish you with all

of the supplies such as grabbers, safety vests and gloves.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management. Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website: