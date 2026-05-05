Upstairs neighbor suspected in Marietta shooting death

By Mark Woolsey

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

A Marietta woman has been charged with murdering her neighbor.

Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy says officers were called to an address on Roselane Street Sunday afternoon after a caller said her roommate had been shot. They found 62-Year-old Lucinda Bailey lying in a third-floor hallway with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Kennestone Hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police quickly identified the victim’s 61-year-old upstairs neighbor as the suspect and took her into custody.

The suspect is in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center facing a trio of felony charges; murder, aggravated assault weapon and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

Police say the investigation remains active and anyone with information on the case is asked to call 770-794-5388