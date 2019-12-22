Austell’s Kylil Carter leads N.C. State A&T to 66-44 win over Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl

Kylil Carter, an alumnus of South Cobb High School, led North Carolina A&T to a 66-44 victory over Alcorn State in the Celebration Bowl.

According to the official site for the Celebration Bowl:

North Carolina A&T had a good idea that Alcorn State would try to slow down the running game. However, the Aggies couldn’t have predicted that Kylil Carter would have so much success throwing the ball. Carter passed for six touchdowns and North Carolina A&T racked up enormous offensive totals to beat Alcorn State 64-44 in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday for its third consecutive HBCU national championship title and fourth in five years. Carter completed 18 of 30 passes for 364 yards, and added 96 on the ground. Korey Banks and Elijah Bell each caught a pair of scoring passes for NC A&T, which has beaten Alcorn State in three of the five Celebration Bowls – including two straight.

At the Celebration Bowl 2019 matchup between North Carolina A&T and Alcorn State, the opposing quarterbacks were Carter, who attended South Cobb High School in Austell, and Felix Harper, who went to Creekside High School in Fairburn.

Prior to the game, John Grant, the executive director for the Celebration Bowl, told the Courier in a phone conversation, “The Celebration Bowl is an HBCU (Historically Black College or University) national championship game.”

“It pits the champion of the MEAC, Mid East Athletic Conference versus the champion of the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” he said.

This win marks North Carolina A&T’s third consecutive win in the Celebration Bowl.

Read more about the game at the Celebration Bowl website