Traffic death on Dallas Acworth Highway

According to a public information release from Officer Sydney Melton of the Cobb County Police Department, the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred this morning at 7:26 a.m. on Dallas Acworth Highway (State Route 92) near Pickett’s Mill Place.

One person was declared dead at the scene and another person was placed under arrest as a result of the accident.

The public information release describes the collision as follows:

A grey 2016 Dodge Caravan was traveling southbound on Dallas-Acworth Highway. A red 1998 GMC Sierra was traveling northbound on Dallas-Acworth Highway. The Dodge entered the northbound travel lane and collided head on with the GMC. The driver of the GMC was identified as 24-year-old Daniel Rogers of Cartersville. Mr. Rogers was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified. The driver of the Dodge was identified as 23-year-old Shakim Holloman of Dallas, Georgia. Mr. Holloman was not injured.

Two other passengers were in the Dodge. One was not injured, and the other received minor injuries and refused treatment.

According to the public information release, Holloman believed he fell asleep and entered northbound travel lane.

He was arrested and taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. An arrest warrant was obtained from the Cobb Magistrate’s Office charging him with the felony of homicide by vehicle, and the misdemeanors reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and suspended registration.

The accident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”