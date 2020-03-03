Cobb Board of Education announces plan for new Cobb Horizon High School location

According to a press release from the Cobb County School District, the school board will consider a plan topurchase property near the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Terrell Mill Road that wouldbecome the new home for Cobb HorizonHigh School.

The plan was announced this morning at a called meeting of the school board.

The press release describes the planned purchase as follows:

Themore than90,000-square-foot facilityprovides room for Cobb Horizonto continue growing. The buildingspans fivestories,includesmore than 300 parking spaces.The cost for the new property is just under $5.9 million. Under the plan approved by the Board of Education, Cobb Horizon High Schoolwillwelcome students tothenew locationon August 3,2020. By creating a new home for Cobb Horizon,thecurrent Cobb Horizon buildingcanbe torn down and the property repurposed for the building of a new middle school inMarietta.If the plan goes as scheduled, thebrand-newPearson Middle School will stand where the current Cobb Horizon building sits now. The new school is expected to open its doors the very next year in August 2021.

The vote on approval will be taken up at the next regularly scheduled meeting of the Cobb County School Board on March 19 at 7 p.m., at 514 Glover St SE, Marietta, GA.

What is Cobb Horizon High School?

According to the FAQ for Cobb Horizon High School:

Cobb Horizon High School is a new school in the Cobb County School District, having opened during the 2018-2019 school year after the merger of Oakwood Digital Academy and the Cobb Performance Learning Center, the district’s two alternative high schools. Cobb Horizon High School is a non-punitive alternative school that is available to Cobb County high school students. Students may apply to attend Cobb Horizon instead of their designated Cobb County high school if they are in need of a different path to obtain enough credits to earn a high school diploma. If accepted into our program, students are enrolled in one of our three sessions, each of which meet Monday through Thursday. Students do not attend school on Fridays. Our students have chosen to attend our program due to various reasons such as a need to improve their academic performance, having work or family commitments that conflict with the hours of their high school, social reasons, transferring from a school out of state and needing additional credits in order to graduate, or due to other reasons.