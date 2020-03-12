Cobb County schools to close effective Monday March 16

The Cobb County schools will close effective Monday March 16.

The following is the complete statement from the Cobb County School District:

We have been committed to keeping our community updated about the rapidly developing situation with COVID-19. Throughout the process, we have relied on the guidance from the Georgia Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as, as our state leaders.

In accordance with Governor Kemp’s guidance today and to best prioritize student and staff safety, effective Monday, March 16th, Cobb Schools will be closed until further notice.

The school closures include all school building activities, athletics/sports, extracurricular school activities, and trips.

While our school buildings will be closed, the education process will not stop. All staff will work remotely to best support students, including delivering digital and physical instructional resources to students while they’re at home.

We know that you may have questions regarding how the school closure will impact you, and we will work to provide you the answers.

We will continue to keep our community updated on the next steps during the school closure process as we turn to our digital learning resources.

More information will be communicated on Friday, March 13 to all our families and staff. Please continue to stay updated on www.cobbk12.org/covid/