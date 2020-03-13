Georgia Symphony Orchestra postpones events due to coronavirus concerns

Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra is postponing events, and has closed their office, due to coronavirus concerns.

The orchestra issued the following press release:

(Marietta, Ga., March 13, 2020) – The Georgia Symphony Orchestra has announced the following changes to its 2020 spring season schedule in response to the current COVID-19 outbreak:

· The 13th annual Celebrity Luncheon, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020, has been postponed until Saturday, June 20, 2020.

· The April 4, 2020, Walk Together Children concert featuring the Georgia Symphony Chorus and the Uzee Brown Society of Choraliers has been postponed. New date to be determined.

Patrons who have purchased tickets to either event will be contacted via email with further information.

Additionally, all GSO programs, events and rehearsals are suspended until further notice. This includes activities related to the Georgia Symphony Orchestra, GSO Chorus, and the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Due to this evolving situation, our Georgia Symphony Orchestra offices are currently closed. We recommend the public visit georgiasymphony.org or the GSO’s Facebook page for future updates or schedule changes.