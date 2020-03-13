Kennesaw releases list of suspended events

The City of Kennesaw sent the following press release about the public events in the city that have been suspended due to caution about the coronavirus outbreak.

Kennesaw, GA (March 13, 2020) — Based on guidance and information from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and out of an abundance of caution for the health of our staff and community, the City of Kennesaw has decided to suspend all public events and programs through April 10, 2020. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History and Kennesaw Parks and Recreation will be maintaining normal business hours.

We are taking these precautionary measures to keep our staff, community and those most vulnerable safe and healthy.

As of now, suspended events and programs include: