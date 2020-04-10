Cobb County Schools update digital learning schedule

The Cobb County School District issued the following press release announcing and update to their digital learning schedule.

As we enter the fourth week of digital learning across Cobb County, we have been actively listening to the experiences of our students, parents, and teachers. In an environment that has changed much in our day-to-day lives, we have heard many examples of an entire community that is supporting learning in exciting, creative ways. We are also committed to listening and learning from those experiences so student learning can best continue for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

Beginning Monday, April 13, 2020, for all Cobb County students, and for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, digital learning will occur on a Monday through Thursday schedule.

Each Friday will be an opportunity for students to independently review their progress from the previous week and to catch-up on assignments as needed. No new work or assignments will be presented to students on Fridays.

Cobb County teachers will monitor student progress, make determinations of what their students know, and prepare content that supports what their students need to know. Each Friday will be used to review student progress, adjust content for the following week based on student needs, and to offer virtual office hours as needed.

