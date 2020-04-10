Tropical Smoothie Cafe provides lunch for behavioral health first responders

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a franchise operation with three locations in Cobb County, donated 50 turkey sandwich wraps and fresh fruit for first responders who serve individuals experiencing behavioral health crises.

The Cobb County Community Services Board issued the following press release highlighting the donation:

MARIETTA, GA: The staff of the Behavioral Health Crisis Center (BHCC) of the Cobb County Community Services Board received a special lunch treat from Tropical Smoothie Café on Wednesday, April 8, as part of Operation Meal Plan, a teamwork between the Cobb Foundation, Cobb Chamber and the Center for Family Resources to connect local restaurants with local not-for-profits and first responders. The area franchise, with three locations in Cobb County, donated 50 turkey sandwich wraps and fresh fruit to boost the morale of the first responders who serve individuals experiencing behavioral health crises.

The BHCC is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help those in the community who are most vulnerable: the uninsured and underinsured who have behavioral health challenges. “Since the pandemic began, we are seeing people with more severe diagnoses than what we see on a typical basis,” says BHCC Director Sabrina Scott. “Therefore, our staff experience more high risk and stressful situations that require additional staff to assist. Our team has been working more shifts to cover the need and to ensure those we serve remain safe.”

Chris May, District Manager for Tropical Smoothie Café, says that his company wants to do what it can to help. “We are trying to do our part in the community,” says May. “We are happy to be a part of Operation Meal Plan, as well as partnering with WellStar Kennestone and Northside Hospital. “We want to make sure everyone feels appreciated—especially our first responders.”

For the BHCC, the meal was a welcome treat for their team. “We, as behavioral health providers, sometimes feel forgotten,” says Scott. “Today was an especially challenging morning, and we are so grateful that someone remembered us and did something to brighten our day.”

The Behavioral Health Crisis Center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They are located at 1758 County Services Parkway. They see individuals regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.cobbcsb.com.

Tropical Smoothie Café has three locations in Cobb County: 732 Cherokee Street, Marietta; 777 Townpark Lane, Kennesaw; 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. They are currently delivering large orders to the community per CDC guidelines and local and state law. For more information, visit www.tropicalsmoothecafe.com.