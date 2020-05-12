City of Powder Springs appeals for community help with food drive TOPICS:foodfood security Powder Springs City Hall (photo by Larry Felton Johnson) Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 12, 2020 The City of Powder Springs issued the following call for assistance with a food and necessities drive. The City of Powder Springs is partnering with Reflections of Trinity to collect food and necessities for those in need in our community. Click on the video to see how you can help, and why the need is so great at this time: https://t.co/TIeFPR6JoQ pic.twitter.com/Igaw4YmJdm— City of Powder Springs (@powdersprings01) May 12, 2020 ADVERTISEMENT SLOT
