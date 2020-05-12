Hot Topics

City of Powder Springs appeals for community help with food drive

TOPICS:
Powder Springs city hall in article about food drivePowder Springs City Hall (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 12, 2020

The City of Powder Springs issued the following call for assistance with a food and necessities drive.

ADVERTISEMENT SLOT
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "City of Powder Springs appeals for community help with food drive"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*