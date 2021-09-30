Small places, big tastes!

By Brian Benefield

We have many places in Cobb county that may be small in the size of the restaurant or cafe but offer big tastes on their menus!

We have been going to Kiosco Colombian restaurant for many years and got to know the friendly owners, Eddie Bermudez and his family, who operate this fantastic restaurant just off the Marietta Square. You won’t be disappointed when you order their best-selling dish, the Medio Pollo al Horno, which is a half chicken, perfectly seasoned and slow-roasted, then flash-fried to make the skin crispy and delectable! It’s served with homemade raspberry sauce and mixed veggies to create an unforgettable meal. If you are craving an authentic entree, try the heaping portion Bandeja Paisa entree – Grilled steak, chorizo, pork rinds, plantains, rice/beans, and topped with a fried egg. You will feel transported to Colombia in this quaint, intimate restaurant, perfect for a date night spot.

They offer excellent seafood dishes, such as seafood Paella and a roasted Salmon with tomato/green onion sauce. Each entree is served with a choice of lentil soup or, my favorite, the traditional Colombian salad, which has garbanzo beans, carrots, red onion, fresh cilantro, and a light, tangy dressing. The Sangria is so good and isn’t overly sweet, made with red wine, fresh fruit juices, and a bit of brandy to give it a nice balance. You will be confident of your choice when you visit the number one restaurant on TripAdvisor in Marietta. http://www.kioscocolombianrestaurant.com/

Sessions Stand bakery is just a short 10-minute walk from Marietta Square, and the smell of the freshly made croissants and pastries is just divine as you get closer to this little neighborhood gem. Owned by Katie and Micah Pfister, who formerly owned The Butcher the Baker on Marietta Square. They wanted a community feel for this place, and they undoubtedly exceeded expectations. Katie is a professionally trained baker from the Culinary Institute of America and is quite creative by using the spent grain from local Reformation brewery in the croissants to give a nuttier flavor. The ham n cheese croissant is a crowd favorite with big pieces of ham, cheddar cheese, and what sets it apart is the everything seasoning on the crust! Make sure to order the avocado toast, topped with feta cheese and arugula.

Regulars love their tasty lunch items, including chicken salad with grapes and nuts, served with a croissant. Check out the pop-up sandwich shop on Wednesdays, which changes periodically from a BLT to a ham version piled high with local fresh veggies and Micah’s pickled onions, so delicious! Of course, they offer locally produced Rev coffee in hot or iced, various teas, and cappuccino, which pairs well with an everything cookie with sea salt to compliment the sweet flavor. This spot offers take-out, has a small patio with a few tables to nestle in with a good book and a snack. 380 North Sessions St. 30060. Instagram @Sessionsstand

I heard about Whitcher Street Cafe from my painter, Mike, who emphatically said, “you must get the BLT that’s piled high with lots of bacon and the chicken salad is out of this world!”. So I did, and he was right. This little cafe is located inside a medical building at 55 Whitcher Street adjacent to Wellstart Kennestone hospital. They are serving up homemade food by a mother-son team named Holly Dercola and her son, Chris. Holly’s husband worked in the medical building and frequented the cafe for many years before hearing it was for sale. Holly wanted to get out of the corporate world seven years ago and thought the restaurant would be a fun business to operate, so they purchased it, put their spin on some menu items, and they have been busy ever since.

They are open for breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday, and a pro tip is to call in your order ahead of time and park free for twenty minutes in the parking deck to pick up your food. I have yet to try breakfast, but they have many different offerings, including a chicken biscuit, many varieties of breakfast sammies, and even a granola parfait. Using only premium meats and cheeses, I have indulged in the club sandwich along with more BLTs than I should admit, and you can choose your type of locally made bread. My wife loves their chef salad; Holly says their panini sandwiches are very popular, with Italian and Cuban being some of their best sellers. All soups are made in-house, and the selection changes daily, with chili and vegetable being a few of the favorites. Fresh baked goods such as zucchini and banana bread are a must try to round out your meal. Give this place a try, and you won’t be disappointed. https://www.facebook.com/Whitcherstcafe

Brian Benefield is an Atlanta native, born in Dekalb County. He has lived in Cobb since 2003. He worked in Hospitality, Marketing, Real Estate and most recently Food Tourism. Married to Cecilie Benefield for 12 blissful years and have a dog, Miss Pickles. Hobbies are mountain biking, running, gardening and trying new recipes in the kitchen Member of Les Marmitions cooking club since 2016, where we cook 5 course meals with local Atlanta chefs.