Arrest made in Marietta auto break-ins

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, a 21-year-old Atlanta man was arrested for a string of auto-breakins and burglaries that took place on August 7 on Cobb Parkway.

The public information release describes the incident as follows:

On the morning of Friday August 7, 2020 Marietta officers were dispatched to Pugmire Lincoln Mercury at 1865 Cobb Parkway South in reference to six vehicles and one building that had been entered and/or damaged. Two privately owned vehicles that had been left unlocked in a secure area had obvious signs they were entered and tampered with. Four marked Cobb County Police Department patrol vehicles that had been dropped off for maintenance had windows shattered and damage to the trunks and interiors. A car camera system was removed from one of the patrol vehicles, along with personal items from each of the six vehicles.

Surveillance video and physical evidence led to the identification of the suspect, and an arrest warrant was issues on August 12.

The suspect was arrested when he was stopped for jaywalking on Delk Road near I-75, and allegedly tried to hide his identity from officers, and provided a false date of birth.

He was charged with nine felonies as a result of the Cobb Parkway incident, along with a variety of misdemeanors, and also has an outstanding warrant from the City of Atlanta.

Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn said of the arrest, “This young man thought he could come to our city, break into a business, steal personal property and damage multiple police vehicles. We are proud of the partnerships we have established with Marietta businesses, residents and neighboring law enforcement agencies. Those partnerships helped us successfully conclude this investigation. The hard work our officers and detectives put into this case demonstrate their dedication to protecting and serving Marietta. Let it be known, this community works together and does not tolerate criminal behavior.”