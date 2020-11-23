City of Powder Springs closes offices due to COVID-19 surge

The City of Powder Springs posted the following announcement on their website, stating that their offices will be closed to the public effective today:

To protect public health, City of Powder Springs offices will be closed to the public starting Monday, Nov. 23, though staff members who directly serve citizen needs will remain available to the public via phone and email from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. City contact information and updates can be found at cityofpowdersprings.org.

The suspension of in-person city services is being done as cases of COVID-19 continue to trend upward toward levels seen this summer, with the potential for greater increases as we enter the winter months.

City personnel with jobs that must be done in person (Police, Sanitation, Stormwater and others) will continue to report to work and fulfill required in-person duties as per usual, following all best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cobb & Douglas Public Health, and other health organizations.

The City of Powder Springs encourages all citizens to continue to follow guidelines from these organizations, and to be mindful of them during the holiday season. Though many individuals may experience mild to no symptoms from the highly contagious virus, it could have more serious consequences, including death, to others with underlying medical conditions or of advanced age.

Family members, friends, neighbors, coworkers or other others could face serious conditions if the spread of COVID-19 reaches them.

Increases of COVID-19 cases also put a load on medical personnel, which may delay those needing care for other conditions.

The aforementioned changes to city operations, and any potential future changes, are being made with the public’s health in mind, as well as the wellbeing of city staff, their family members and others. We ask that our residents keep this in mind as these operational changes are put in place.