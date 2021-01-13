Cobb & Douglas Public Health issues news release on COVID-19 vaccine

Cobb & Douglas Public Health has issued a news release this afternoon with links to the COVID-19 vaccine signup. When we tested the links a the Courier , the connection timed out, so the CDPH website might be still experiencing heavy traffic.

Dr. Janet Memark, the District Health Director at CDPH in a report at yesterday’s Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting that their website was overwhelmed with traffic, and that the supply of vaccine available to CDPH was inadequate to meet demand.

If you can’t schedule an appointment with CDPH, try the link to the Department of Public Health website at the bottom of the page.

Here is the news release:

Cobb and Douglas County Residents,



If you are a first responder, healthcare worker, or 65 years of age or older, please click on one of the links below to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are posted one week at a time due to uncertain vaccine availability. Please check back each Friday after 5 p.m. for appointments for the coming Monday-Saturday. Please Note: COVID-19 appointments for this week (week of 1/11/21) have all been filled.



Cobb: www.cdphcovidvaccineappointments.org

Douglas: www.douglascovidvax.org

Key Points to Remember:

Everyone must have an appointment to receive a vaccine. Individuals may come together in the same car if they have appointments for the same day, even if different times.

Individuals may come together in the same car if they have appointments for the same day, even if different times. Please be patient as Cobb & Douglas Public Health is adding appointments to the system no more than a week at a time due to uncertain vaccine supply.

Approved vaccine providers are being activated daily across the state. Please check this Georgia Department of Public Health vaccine locator for vaccine providers: https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site

There are a limited number of appointments each day, so you may not get an appointment right away.

Please follow the instructions in your appointment confirmation email.