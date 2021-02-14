Deborah Dance appointed to Cobb Planning Commission

Former Cobb County Attorney Deborah Dance was appointed to the Planning Commission to replace Judy Williams, who died of COVID-19 recently.

JoAnn Birrell made the nomination, and the appointment was announced at Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

“She will step right in and hit the ground running,” Birrell said about making the nomination. “Deborah is very knowledgeable — not only in zoning but all areas — and will be a great asset to the Planning Commission board.”

Dance received her law degree from the University of Georgia, and started her career with Cobb County in 2003 as Assistant County Attorney.

She became County Attorney in 2013, and retired from that position in 2019.

The county website had the following information about Dance’s recent activities:

Dance retired after serving for 24 years in the County Attorney’s Office. She was County Attorney from 2013 to 2019. Dance subsequently held an Of Counsel position with a governmental law firm in Cumming and currently consults on legal matters.