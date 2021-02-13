Hot Topics

Marietta to host public meeting on Stonegate traffic calming

photo of Marietta City HallMarietta City Hall -- photo by Larry Felton Johnson

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 13, 2021

The City of Marietta will host a meeting to discuss traffic calming option for the Lakes at Stonegate community.

The meeting will be held Monday February 22, 6 p.m. at the Custer Park Sports and Fitness Center located at 545 Kenneth Marcus Way.


View Larger Map

According to the announcement posted on the city’s website:

During the meeting, city staff will present options for Traffic Calming including speed tables and crosswalk options. The feedback received from residents will be brought to City Council at a to be determined date for a formal Public Hearing that will be advertised to the community. At that Public Hearing, City Council may choose to vote on a traffic calming options that would be installed in the area.

City staff will take the temperature of anyone attending the meeting in person, and masks are required.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the City of Marietta Facebook page, and you can both watch and submit comments and questionson that page.

There will be a formal presentation and information boards at the meeting.

