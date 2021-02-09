Kennesaw postpones annual Touch-a-Truck event

The City of Kennesaw announced in a press release that they are postponing their annual Touch-a-Truck event due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement is reprinted below:

Kennesaw, GA (February 9, 2021) — For the health and safety of the community and staff, Kennesaw Parks & Recreation has made the decision to postpone the 2021 Touch-A-Truck event. All of the vehicles that are traditionally on display during the Annual Touch-A-Truck event will make a special appearance at this year’s Fall-O-Ween, scheduled for Saturday, October 16, 2021. At Touch-A-Truck, attendees will have the opportunity to view dozens of larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and specialty vehicles. For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714.