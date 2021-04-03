Cobb school district announces details of $1000 payouts to full-time staff

The Cobb County School District distributed a press release yesterday outlining the details on the $1000 payouts to full-time staff, and $490 supplements to part-time employees.

The press release is reprinted below in its entirety:

As districts across Georgia receive final details for the $1,000 supplement Governor Kemp and State Superintendent Woods announced in January, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale believes “it is more than appropriate and necessary to extend the supplement to all Cobb Team members on our One Team. Everyone has truly gone above and beyond during the pandemic to ensure our students achieve our One Goal.” In an email to the Cobb Team today, the Superintendent announced that all full-time Cobb staff would be receiving the $1,000 supplement. The Superintendent’s email outlined:

We will be providing the $1,000 supplement to all full-time team members.

Those team members working less than .50 will receive $490.

This supplement will be included in the April payroll.

Further specifics for Cobb’s Team will be available through the District’s payroll department. We are grateful to Governor Kemp and State School Superintendent Woods for recognizing the vital role that our school employees play in the well-being and prosperity of our communities, especially during the challenges of the past year.

Background

The $1000 payouts are the result of the 2021 Georgia budget, signed in February by Gov. Kemp.

At the time of the signing Georgia House Speaker David Ralston made the following statement:

“Working together, we have arrived at an amended budget that prioritizes the state’s response to COVID-19 and helping our people through this pandemic. We have allocated additional funding to the Department of Public Health for more staff and technology. We have added more than half a billion dollars to public schools, and we have provided teachers and many state employees with a $1,000 bonus to reward their efforts. With our AAA-bond rating and strong reserve fund, the nation’s #1 state for business continues to budget conservatively, and we can be proud that our budget reflects our shared commitment to keep Georgia healthy and growing. I want to thank Governor Kemp, Lt. Governor Duncan and the members of the Senate for working with Chairman Terry England and the rest of our House members on this budget.”