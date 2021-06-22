Cobb commissioners to hear presentation on Comprehensive Transportation Plan at BOC work session

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will hear a presentation on the draft of the Cobb County 2050 Comprehensive Transportation Plan during this afternoon’s work session at 1:30 p.m.

According to the introduction to the agenda item the plan will provide guidance for the development of a Mobility Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

The agenda packet for the meeting contained the following description of the plan:

The Cobb County 2050 Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) update will enhance the existing long-range plan to address the current/future transportation system needs of residents, support the economic vitality of Cobb County, and ultimately support the regional vision. This five-year update will augment current strategies and recommendations through the year 2050, as required for the County and its municipalities to remain competitive for federal implementation funds. The 2050 CTP update will also address growth and other changes that have occurred since acceptance of the 2040 CTP. The development of the plan provides an opportunity for communities and stakeholders to engage in defining Cobb’s transportation vision and priorities. County staff and the consultant project manager will present initial findings from recent public outreach efforts regarding preliminary draft recommendations.

The live stream of the meeting will be available for viewing on the Cobb County YouTube channel or the county’s Facebook page.

More information on the Comprehensive Transportation Plan is available on the Cobb County website.