Call for auditions: Singers and dancers for the Strand’s “A Christmas Tradition”

If you sing and dance, you might want to check out the following call for auditions from Marietta‘s Strand Theater, reprinted from the City of Marietta website:

MARIETTA – This is a high energy song and dance musical revue featuring holiday favorites. Show is 1.5 hours with an intermission. Performers must be at the fitness level to be able to dance and sing concurrently. Soloists will be assigned featured songs prior to the start of rehearsals and will be expected to start rehearsals with all parts memorized. Production will include live band. Auditions Seeking: Singers who can dance and dancers who can sing! To be considered for casting, you are required to complete BOTH the group dance and individual vocal audition. Ages 16+ invited to audition. Video submission are open now. Please include the following in your submission:

• Headshot

• Resume

• Vocal Audition: Prepare two Christmas/holiday songs that best show off your voice, with an accompaniment track.

• Dance Audition: Auditionees should wear clothing that is easy to move in, character/dance shoes recommended. A combination will be taught to all auditionees and those that wish to show tricks/jumps/turns will be given a chance to do so. Ability to learn different styles quickly is as important as technical ability.

Please submit your video submission to auditions@strandmarietta.org as a google drive link or YouTube link only. Please do not send video files as attachments.

Further details

• Rehearsals: Rehearsals begin in November. Detailed rehearsal schedule and calls to be provided at a later date. Please prepare to be at all rehearsals – performers not scheduled to rehearse on a certain date will still be considered on call.

• Tech Week: Week of December 6

Production: A Christmas Tradition Producer: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre Location: Marietta GA Production dates: December 10 – 23, 2021 Production Type: Musical Revue Director: Shane DeLancey Compensation: Yes

To learn more details, email the Strand Theater at auditions@strandmarietta.org