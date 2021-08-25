Rep. David Scott issues statement on U.S. House passage of voting rights act

Rep. David Scott of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District released a statement on the passage of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act by the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

His office issued the following press release:

WASHINGTON ­­­– U.S. Representative David Scott (GA-13), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, today issued the below statement following House passage of H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, legislation he co-sponsored to restore the full strength of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Chairman David Scott’s full statement is below. “Our votes are the most powerful non-violent tools we have to create a more perfect union. As demagogues and bad actors stake their claim in attempts to overturn the voice of the American people and undermine fair, accurate and complete elections, we must insist with renewed fervor that every voter’s voice is heard starting with improved access to the ballot box. “For voters today, voters tomorrow, and all those who sacrificed so we could cast a ballot freely and fairly, I was proud today to vote for passage of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to restore the full strength of the Voting Rights Act and protect the sacred right to vote for all Americans.”

The law was passed against a backdrop of state laws passed by Republican legislators and signed by GOP governors nationwide that put barriers to voting in place.

The U.S. Supreme Court weakened the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with rulings in 2013 and 2021 that virtually gutted the act.

The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is expected to be filibustered by the Republicans in the Senate.