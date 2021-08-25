Elder Abuse Task Force creates Pat King Guardian Award

The North Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force (NGEATF) announced a new award recognition program, named after Pat King.

According to the press release announcing the award, Pat King “was a Georgia POST Certified Forensic Nurse and who dedicated 15 years of her professional life to championing the causes of Georgia’s elderly and disabled adults by rallying support for fighting all forms of abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Pat passed away in 2021 and to honor her beloved legacy, the NGEATF has named this new award in her remembrance.”

The award is for an individual or team that “makes an unselfish or otherwise extraordinary effort to rescue, guard or protect an elderly at-risk adult.”

The Pat King Guardian Award is divided into two categories: one for first responders, and another for private citizens. Each of these awards, along with the eligibility requirements and rules, was described in the press release as follows:

Eligibility

First Responders Award – Recipients must be an active or retired law enforcement officer or deputy sheriff; active or volunteer firefighter; or emergency medical technician. Citizen Hero Award – Recipients will include, but not be limited to, whistleblowers, employees of public or private healthcare or financial institutions, and government employees. What matters most is that their actions were extraordinary, unselfish, and bold.

General Rules

There will be one award in each of the (2) categories each calendar month.

Depending upon the availability of donations to the NGEATF, awards may be accompanied by cash awards.

Nominations must be made by someone other than the award recipient.

Nominations must be in writing and list the specific actions leading to the nomination. They can be sent by letter or memo to Kim Sherk NGEATF Foundation Board member via email: kimberlyridleysherk@gmail.com

Anyone who would like assistance composing a nomination may contact Kim Sherk at 404-271-0203

The Awards Committee of the NGEATF will select award recipients from nominations.

Once an award selection is made, it will be announced to the members of the NGEATF, the selected winner and agency or company CEO or elected official.

NGEATF will coordinate the logistics of the award presentation.

The recipient may invite guests to the presentation.

Recipients will be presented with a plaque and a written summary of the basis for their award.

About the North Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force

According to the press release:

The North Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force (NGEATF) is dedicated to raising public awareness to the problem of elder abuse and neglect, coordinating the activities of public health and public safety agencies responsible for fighting elder abuse and neglect, and education of public officials to better protect Georgia’s adult elderly population (65+).