Looking for work? The City of Kennesaw is hiring

Looking for work? The City of Kennesaw announced a job fair to be held Friday September 17.

Details, and a link to job listings, are in the press release reprinted below:

Kennesaw, GA (August 30, 2021) — The City of Kennesaw is hosting a job fair on Friday, September 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive. Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities in a range of job fields at this free job fair. The City of Kennesaw looks forward to sharing employment opportunities with the community. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes to the job fair, with the anticipation of on-site interviews and possibly receiving an offer. Open positions include: Marketing Specialist, Horticulture Technician/Gardener, Recreation Program Coordinator, Street Maintenance Worker I, Stormwater Maintenance Worker I, Business License Clerk, E911 Communications Officer and Police Officer. To view the full job descriptions for available jobs or to apply online, please visit https://kennesaw-ga.zohorecruit.com/jobs/Careers.