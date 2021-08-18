Home Depot announces second quarter earnings for 2021

Home improvement retail giant The Home Depot, whose corporate headquarters are in Cobb County, announced their second quarter earnings in a webcast, a conference call, and in a press release.

For more information read the company’s press release reprinted below:

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $41.1 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of $3.1 billion, or 8.1 percent from the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Comparable sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 4.5 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 3.4 percent.

Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $4.8 billion, or $4.53 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $4.3 billion, or $4.02 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2020. For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, diluted earnings per share increased 12.7 percent from the same period in the prior year.

“I am very proud of our associates, who continue to demonstrate a relentless focus on serving our customers,” said Craig Menear, chairman and CEO. “As a result of their efforts, we achieved a milestone of over $40 billion in quarterly sales for the first time in Company history. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to our team, as well as our supplier and supply chain partners, as they continue to operate in this dynamic and challenging environment.”

The Home Depot will conduct a conference call today at 9 a.m. ET to discuss information included in this news release and related matters. The conference call will be available in its entirety through a webcast and replay at ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations.

At the end of the second quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,298 Home Depot retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index.