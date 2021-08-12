Marietta shooting victim identified

According to a public information release from Ofc. Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the man who was shot by an unknown assailant at a Motel 6 on Delk Road has died from his wounds, and has been identified as Quintom Mosley, 38 of Marietta.

Police responded to a call of a man shot at the motel near I-75. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Ofc McPhilamy wrote, “The investigation is active and the motive for the assault is not yet known. No other information release is planned at this time.”