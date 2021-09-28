Hot Topics

New management planning reinvigoration of Kennesaw’s Barrett Pavilion

Barrett Pavilion parking lotBarrett Pavilion (photo courtesy of TSCG)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson September 28, 2021

By Rebecca Gaunt

Changes are coming to Kennesaw’s Barrett Pavilion in the wake of TSCG (The Shopping Center Group) taking over as the exclusive leasing team for the 458,740 square-foot retail center.

Zama Mexican Cuisine is slated to start serving killer margaritas in its new location by January 2022. It’s taking over the 6,500 square-foot space that was formerly Rafferty’s, where it will provide Southeastern Mexican fare. Birdies’ Wings started serving up wings, burgers and more in May.

4 Wheel Parts, an off-road truck parts and jeep accessories store, also recently opened for business.

There are also plans for a 347-unit, multi-family residential apartment complex.

The property was purchased in late 2019 by a partnership between Lincoln Property Company and Stockbridge, a private equity real estate investment management firm.

In a press release, Lincoln’s Executive Vice President Tony Bartlett said:

“After the acquisition of the property in 2019, we have been focused on reinvigorating Barrett Pavilion and delivering a more robust retail and entertainment environment, catering to the surrounding Kennesaw community. Through strategic leasing and the densification and repurposing of existing big-box tenants, we are confident in TSCG’s ongoing efforts to assist in repositioning the property into a thriving retail destination and are looking forward to several upcoming tenant openings, property enhancements and the future delivery of the multifamily component.”

Barrett Pavilion is located near the interchange between I-75 and Barrett Parkway, near Kennesaw State University. Other businesses include Target, AMC Theatres, Best Buy Outlet, buybuy BABY, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Total Wine & More and REI.

According to the press release:

The partnership carved out approximately 7.792 acres of the parking lot next to AMC Theatres to redevelop into a 347-unit, multi-family apartment complex, and Ozone Billiards relocated to more than 26,000 square-feet of space while their previous location was sold to Grand Motorcars Kennesaw. The former Joe’s Crab Shack building has been sold to an exciting new F+B concept which closed in August 2021.

TSCG is a retail-focused real estate firm with 20 offices all over the country. It reported nearly $2 billion in transactions for 2020 and represents more than 430 retailers and restaurants.

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.

