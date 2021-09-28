Q&A with Acworth Alderman Tim Richardson

By Arielle Robinson

Incumbent Acworth Alderman for Post 4 Tim Richardson is running for reelection in the nonpartisan November 2 municipal elections.

Richardson has been in his seat for 24 years.

He is being challenged by Kimberly Haase, a businesswoman who is a newcomer to politics.

The Courier conducted a Q&A with Richardson via email.

Can you talk about who you are, your background?

I am a native of Marietta and moved to Acworth in 1980. I studied electronics at what is now Chattahoochee Technical College and retired from a career as a field engineer in the mail processing equipment industry.

How do you think your overall background and background as an Acworth resident, a community volunteer, and of course, an Alderman, has prepared you for a continued career as an Alderman?

Having served the city on the Board of Aldermen for 24 years has prepared me in teamwork, flexibility, communication and appreciation of others. The experience and leadership opportunities have enabled me to make wise decisions that contribute to the quality of life in Acworth.

During your time as Alderman, what are some decisions you have approved of that you are most proud of?

I am most proud of the decisions our city team has made that built the quality of life our Acworth citizens enjoy. Our city consistently ranks as one of the safest in Georgia. Acworth has award-winning parks and recreation opportunities.

What issues do you see in Acworth or that constituents message you about that you would like to work on? What would you do to fix the issue(s)?

Issues are opportunities. They point to new and innovative ways we can provide services to our citizens always with quality of life in mind.

In your re-election announcement, you said that your campaign will focus on Quality of Life initiatives. Can you explain what those are and how you will support these initiatives?

Our long term vision has always been to provide great Quality of Life for our citizens that include:

…Making sure that we are a safe, friendly and inclusive community

…Delivering the best city services

…Creating extraordinary parks and recreation opportunities

…Faith-based community connections

…Vibrant business, dining and shopping

…Great educational opportunities

You mentioned in your re-election release that Acworth prides itself on being an inclusive community. What do you think makes Acworth an inclusive community and how do you think you could make it more inclusive?

An inclusive community values all its members, treats everyone with respect and with equal treatment and access to community resources and opportunities. Acworth has a wonderful reputation for being an inclusive community. We are committed to making sure we deliver programs and services for everyone and every part of our community.

You have served in your position for over two decades — how do you respond to people who say it may be time for someone new to be in your position?

Look at the record. I am part of a city team whose leadership has consistently provided quality of life for our residents and business community. I have over two decades of experience to draw upon.

On the other hand, what are some of the most important lessons you have learned in your 24-year tenure as a Post 4 Alderman?

Earning trust and being a good listener have been two of my most valuable lessons.

If elected, how will you continue to work with the Mayor and Board on issues?

We will continue to work together as a team in the best interests of the community.

Arielle Robinson is a student at Kennesaw State University. She is the current president of the university’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and former editor at the KSU Sentinel. She enjoys music, reading poetry and non-fiction books and collecting books and records. She enjoys all kinds of music and reading poetry and non-fiction books.