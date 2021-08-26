Kimberly Haase announces candidacy for Acworth Post 4 Board of Aldermen

Local businesswoman Kimberly Haase qualified to run against incumbent Alderman Tim Richardson in the Acworth municipal election to be held this November 2.

Her campaign issued the following press release:

ACWORTH, GA ––– Kimberly Haase, a 16-year resident of Acworth, is running for the city’s Board of Aldermen. She is running for Post 4 – the position currently held by 23-year incumbent Tim Richardson.

Haase has been a resident of Georgia for 23 years and is a graduate of Kennesaw State University with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. She is also the CEO of iLoveKare, a concierge service company for active aging adults, which she founded in 2013.

“I’m not running for a party, I’m running to serve,” Haase said in an announcement video to her Facebook friends after qualifying for the election at Acworth City Hall on August 16. “I want everyone in the community to know that we can make and continue to make Acworth a better place. My focus point is to empower…that is my message.”

This will be the first time in four general election cycles that an Acworth Aldermen contest will take place, as previous elections were canceled due to incumbents – including the Mayor – all running unopposed.

“Our goal is, of course, to aim to earn the community’s votes and the Post 4 seat, but ultimately Kimberly’s goal is to leave Acworth and its residents better as a result of our campaign taking place,” said Kesi Felton, Kimberly’s Campaign Manager. “To let people know that they have another option.”

Haase’s platform incorporates social, educational, economical, mental, emotional, and intergenerational approaches to fostering equitable opportunities in Acworth.

To learn more about Kimberly and her campaign, visit www.kimberly4acworth.com.